ఆ హీరో భార్యకు రొమ్ము క్యాన్సర్... బాధలోనూ సంతోషంగా, గుండు ఫోటోతో!

English summary

It's been a few months since Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap has been battling cancer. She took to Instagram to share her bald look and said that it is liberating in every sense.In her post, she wrote, "Hello world! That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it's so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good."