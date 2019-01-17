ఆ హీరో భార్యకు రొమ్ము క్యాన్సర్... బాధలోనూ సంతోషంగా, గుండు ఫోటోతో!

బాలీవుడ్ హీరో ఆయుష్మాన్ ఖురానా భార్య తాహిరా కశ్యప్ కొన్ని నెలల నుంచి క్యాన్సర్తో యుద్ధం చేస్తోంది. మొదటి దశ రొమ్ము క్యాన్సర్తో బాధ పడుతన్న ఆమె కొంతకాలంగా చికిత్స తీసుకుంటున్నారు. ఇటీవలే చివరి దశ కీమో థెరపీ సెషన్ పూర్తయింది.
క్యాన్సర్తో పోరాటం చేస్తున్న ఆమెలో ఆత్మవిశ్వాసం మరింత పరిణితి చెందింది. తాజాగా తన హెయిర్ ఎక్స్టెన్సన్(విగ్) తీసేని బోడి గుండుతో ఉన్న ఫోటోను ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్ పేజీలో పోస్టు చేయడంతో పాటు ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.
హలో వరల్డ్.. నేను బోడి గుండుతో కొత్తగా కనిపిస్తున్నాను కదా. నాకు నేను కూడా కొత్తగా ఫీలవుతున్నాను. చాలా స్వేచ్చ వచ్చినట్లు అనిపిస్తోంది. వెంట్రుకలు లేక పోవడం వల్ల స్నానం చేసే సమయంలో ఎలాంటి ఇబ్బంది లేదు. నేను గుండుతో ఉంటానని ఎప్పుడూ అనుకోలేదు. కానీ ఇది బావుంది అంటూ తాహిరా కశ్యప్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
లోన అంత బాధ ఉన్నా...
లోన అంత బాధ ఉన్నా... తాహిరా కశ్యప్ దాన్ని బయటకు కనిపించకుండా, తన ఫ్యామిలీ, ఫ్రెండ్స్ తన పరిస్థితి చూసి దు:ఖించకుండా వారిని సంతోషంగా ఉంచేందుకు, తనలో ఎలాంటి బాధ లేదు అని చెప్పే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తుండటం అందరినీ కదిలిస్తోంది.
త్వరలో దర్శకురాలిగా...
తాహిరా కశ్యప్ త్వరలో దర్శకురాలిగా ఎంట్రీ ఇవ్వబోతున్నారు. మాధురి దీక్షిత్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో ఓ సినిమా చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేసుకుంటున్నారు. త్వరలో పూర్తి వివరాలు వెల్లడికానున్నాయి.
ఆయుష్మాన్ ఖురానా
2018 సంవత్సరం ఆయుష్మాన్ ఖురానాకు బాగా కలిసొచ్చింది. ఆయన నటించిన ‘అంధాదున్', ‘బఢాయి హో' చిత్రాలు బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద మంచి విజయం అందుకున్నాయి. త్వరలో ఆయుష్మాన్ ‘డ్రీమ్ గర్ల్' అనే చిత్రంలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు.
Thursday, January 17, 2019
