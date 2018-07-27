తెలుగు
జాహ్నవి ధడక్ జోరు.. బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద హంగామా.. గ్రాండ్‌గా సక్సెస్ మీట్

    బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద ధడక్ సినిమా జోరు ఇంకా కొనసాగుతూనే ఉంది. ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా దివంగత నటి శ్రీదేవి వారసురాలిగా జాహ్నవి కపూర్ బాలీవుడ్‌కు పరిచయమైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. మొదటి రోజు నుంచే ఈ చిత్రం భారీ కలెక్షన్లను వసూలు చేస్తున్నది. చిన్న చిత్రంగా రిలీజైన ఈ చిత్రం మంచి కలెక్షన్లు రాబట్టడంపై ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలను ఆశ్చర్యానికి గురిచేస్తున్నది.

    పరువు హత్యల కథతో

    పరువు హత్యల కథా నేపథ్యం రూపొందిన మరాఠీ చిత్రం సైరత్ ఆధారంగా రూపొందిన ధడక్ చిత్రంలో జాహ్నవి సరసన షాహీద్ కపూర్ సోదరుడు ఇషాన్ కట్టర్ నటించాడు. శశాంక్ ఖైతాన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం జూలై 20న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలై రికార్డు కలెక్షన్లను సాధిస్తున్నది.

    50 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లోకి

    ధడక్ చిత్రం రెండోవారంలో రూ.50 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లో చేరింది. తొలి రోజు నుంచే కలెక్షన్ల తడఖాను చూపిస్తున్నది. మొదటి రోజు ఈ చిత్రం రూ.8.71 కోట్లు రాబట్టింది. ఇక రెండో రోజు రూ.11.04 కోట్లు సాధించింది.

    వారాంతం తర్వాత కూడా

    ధడక్ చిత్రం మొదటి ఆదివారం రోజు రూ.13.92 కోట్లు వసూలు చేయడం జాహ్నవి స్టామినాకు అద్దం పట్టింది. ఇక సినిమా సామర్థ్యానికి పరీక్షగా మారే సోమవారం రూ.5.52 కోట్లు రాబట్టడం ధడక్ సత్తా తేలిపోయింది. మంగళవారం రూ.4.76 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది.

    సక్సెస్‌ మీట్‌లో జాహ్నవి జోష్

    ధడక్ విడుదలైన ఆరో రోజున రూ.4.76 వసూలు చేసి రూ.50 కోట్లకు చేరువైంది. ఏడో రోజున రూ.3.55 కోట్లు సాధించి మొత్తంగా రూ.51.56 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది. ధడక్ చిత్రం రూ.50 కోట్ల క్లబ్ చేరడంతో చిత్రం యూనిట్ సక్సెస్ మీట్‌ను జరుపుకొన్నది. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి కరణ్ జోహర్, జాహ్నవి, ఇషాన్ కట్టర్, దర్శకుడు శశాంక్ హాజరయ్యారు. తొలి చిత్రం విజయం సాధించడంతో జాహ్నవిలో జోష్ కనిపించింది.

    English summary
    Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter couldn't have asked for a better Bollywood debut. An official remake of Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak boasts of a good story, a talented filmmaker and an interesting star cast. And the film is doing great business at the box office. After a great start, the film has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark within a week of its release.
    Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 18:16 [IST]
