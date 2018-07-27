Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter couldn't have asked for a better Bollywood debut. An official remake of Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak boasts of a good story, a talented filmmaker and an interesting star cast. And the film is doing great business at the box office. After a great start, the film has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark within a week of its release.
Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 18:16 [IST]