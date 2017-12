English summary

Fukrey Returns, starring Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, has entered the 100 crore club, at the Worldwide Box Office. Film has now entered the 100 crore club, at the Worldwide Box Office, with Rs. 93.02 crore gross coming in from the domestic market and another Rs. 08.76 crore from the overseas markets and still continues to run in theatres.