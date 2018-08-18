 »   » దిమ్మతిరిగేలా గీత గోవిందం కలెక్షన్లు.. అమెరికాలో రికార్డు వసూళ్లు!

Telugu film #GeethaGovindam is winning hearts and wooing moviegoers in USA... Will cross $ 1 mn today [Fri] or Sat... Tue $ 400,092 Wed $ 198,329 Thu $ 132,873 Total: $ 731,294 [₹ 5.12 cr] @comScore

English summary

Geetha Govindam is a Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. It is a romantic drama directed by Parasuram. Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu are the producers for this movie. This movie released on August 15, 2018. This movie collecting huge collections world wide.