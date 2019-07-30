12 డేస్ కలెక్షన్ రిపోర్ట్: లాభాలు కుమ్మేస్తున్న ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్

English summary

iSmart Shankar collected a distributor share of 31.80 cr by the end of 12 days. iSmart Shankar is a 2019 Indian Telugu-language science fiction action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur with music composed by Mani Sharma. It stars Ram Pothineni, Nabha Natesh, Nidhhi Agerwal and Satyadev Kancharana.