    12 డేస్ కలెక్షన్ రిపోర్ట్: లాభాలు కుమ్మేస్తున్న ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్

    రామ్ హీరోగా పూరి జగన్నాధ్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన 'ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్' మూవీ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద దుమ్ము రేపుతోంది. రెండో వారంలోకి ఎంటరైన తర్వాత కూడా చాలా ఏరియాల్లో హౌస్ ఫుల్ కలెక్షన్లతో కళకళలాడింది. ముఖ్యంగా హైదరాబాద్ ప్రాంతంలో బోనాలు ఫెస్టివల్ హాలిడే కలిసి రావడం కూడా సినిమాకు కలెక్షన్ల పరంగా ప్లస్సయింది.

    తాజాగా ఈ మూవీ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద 12 రోజులు పూర్తి చేసుకుంది. తొలివారంలోనే రూ. 27.72 కోట్ల షేర్ వసూలు చేసి భారీ లాభాలు నమోదు చేయగా సెకండ్ వీకెండ్ పూర్తయిన(12 రోజులు) తర్వాత టోటల్ షేర్ రూ. 31.79 కోట్లకు రీచ్ అయింది. ఈ మూవీ వరల్డ్ వైడ్ థియేట్రికల్ రైట్స్ రూ. 17 కోట్లకు అమ్మిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    iSmart Shankar 12 days Collections Rs.31.80 cr

    నైజాం ఏరియాలో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని రూ. 6.50 కోట్లకు రైట్స్ అమ్మగా... ఇప్పటి వరకు 12.55 కోట్లు షేర్ వసూలు చేసింది. ఇలా సినిమా విడుదలైన అన్ని చోట్ల పెట్టిన పెట్టుబడికి రెట్టింపు లాభం తెచ్చిపెట్టింది. అయితే ఓవర్సీస్ ఏరియాలో మాత్రం పరిస్థితి భిన్నంగా ఉంది. ఇక్కడ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని రూ. 90 లక్షలకు అమ్మగా ఇప్పటి వరకు రూ. 1 కోటి షేర్ రాబట్టింది.

    రామ్ సరసన నిధి అగ‌ర్వాల్‌, న‌భా న‌టేష్‌ హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్నరు. పునీత్ ఇస్సార్‌, స‌త్య‌దేవ్‌, మిలింద్ గునాజి, ఆశిష్ విద్యార్థి, గెట‌ప్ శ్రీను, సుధాంశు పాండే త‌దిత‌రులు న‌టిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి ఫైట్స్‌: రియ‌ల్ స‌తీష్‌, సాహిత్యం: భాస్క‌ర‌భ‌ట్ల‌, ఎడిట‌ర్‌: జునైద్ సిద్ధికీ, ఆర్ట్‌: జానీ షేక్‌, సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ: రాజ్ తోట‌, మ్యూజిక్‌: మ‌ణిశ‌ర్మ‌, నిర్మాత‌లు: పూరి జ‌గ‌న్నాథ్‌, ఛార్మి కౌర్‌, ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వం: పూరి జ‌గ‌న్నాథ్‌.

    English summary
    iSmart Shankar collected a distributor share of 31.80 cr by the end of 12 days. iSmart Shankar is a 2019 Indian Telugu-language science fiction action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur with music composed by Mani Sharma. It stars Ram Pothineni, Nabha Natesh, Nidhhi Agerwal and Satyadev Kancharana.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 18:02 [IST]
