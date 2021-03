దారుణంగా జాన్వీ కపూర్ మూవీ కలెక్షన్లు.. నాలుగు రోజుల్లో ఎంత వసూలు చేసిందంటే!

English summary

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi movie 4th day collections are very poor at bollywood box office. This movie no upto the mark at collections wise. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Roohi has a respectable 4-day *extended* weekend... Witnesses growth in several circuits on Sun, while plexes report limited growth... Mon-Thu biz crucial... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr. Total: Rs 12.58 cr. #India biz (sic)."