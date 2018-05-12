English summary

Mahanati film is about the life story of actress Savitri. Keerthy Suresh played the role of the iconic figure, while Dulquer Salmaan played the role of Gemini Ganesan. The film also has Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda in pivotal roles.In terms of collection, it looks like the film will break several records in the coming days. According to trade analysts Ramesh Bala, the film has collected about 854k US dollars (Rs. 5.75 crore).