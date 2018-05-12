 »   » యూ‌ఎస్‌లో దుమ్మురేపుతున్న మహానటి.. కలెక్షన్లలో ఆ చిత్రాలతో పోటి!

యూ‌ఎస్‌లో దుమ్మురేపుతున్న మహానటి.. కలెక్షన్లలో ఆ చిత్రాలతో పోటి!

Posted By:
తెలుగు వారి అభిమాన నటి సావిత్రి జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా రూపొందిన మహనటి చిత్రానికి ప్రేక్షకులు నీరాజనం పడుతున్నారు. అమెరికాలో ఈ చిత్రం కలెక్షన్ల దుమారం రేపుతున్నది. యూఎస్‌లో ఈ ఏడాది రిలీజై.. అత్యధిక కలెక్షన్లు సాధించిన తెలుగు చిత్రాల జాబితాలో మహానటి చేరింది. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లోనూ కలెక్షన్ల మోత మోగిస్తున్నది.

యూఎస్‌లో భారీ కలెక్షన్లు

మహానటి చిత్ర కలెక్షన్ల గురించి ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్టు రమేష్ బాలా ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రం అమెరికాలో రూ.5.75 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది. శుక్రవారం రాత్రి వరకు కూడా ఈ చిత్రం భారీ కలెక్షన్లను సాధిస్తున్నది. రానున్న రోజుల్లో కలెక్షన్లు భారీగా పెరిగే అవకాశం కూడా ఉంది అని ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

ఆరో స్థానంలో మహానటి

2018లో అమెరికాలో భారీ కలెక్షన్లు సాధించిన చిత్రాల సరసన మహానటి చేరింది. అమెరికా బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద సుకుమార్, రాంచరణ్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన రంగస్థలం అగ్రస్థానంలో ఉంది. రెండో స్థానంలో భరత్ అనే నేను, మూడో స్థానంలో అజ్హాతవాసి, నాలుగు, ఐదు స్థానాల్లో భాగమతి, తొలిప్రేమ, ఆరోస్థానంలో మహానటి చేరింది.

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో హవా

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో కూడా మహానటి చిత్రం భారీ కలెక్షన్లు సాధిస్తున్నది. నైజాంలో ఈ చిత్రం తొలి రోజున 1.30 కోట్లు గ్రాస్, 65 లక్షల నికర వసూళ్లను సాధించింది. ఆంధ్రాలో కోటి రూపాయల గ్రాస్ (61 లక్షల నికర), సీడెడ్‌లో రూ.14 లక్షల నికర, రూ. 20 లక్షల గ్రాస్ కలెక్షన్లను వసూలు చేసింది.

తొలి రోజు నుంచే మంచి స్పందన

తెలుగు సినిమాలకు సంబంధించి సాధారణంగా బుధవారం చిత్రాలు రిలీజ్ కావు. కానీ సినిమాపై ఉన్న నమ్మకంతో మహానటిని బుధవారం రిలీజ్ చేశారు. అన్ని వర్గాల ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి అనూహ్య స్పందన రావడంతో ఈ చిత్రం మంచి విజయాన్ని సాధించింది.

సావిత్రి పాత్రలో కీర్తీ సురేష్

మహానటి చిత్రాన్ని దర్శకుడు నాగ అశ్విన్ అద్బుతంగా తెరకెక్కించారు. మహానటి సావిత్రి పాత్రలో కీర్తి సురేష్, జెమినీ గణేషన్ పాత్రలో దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్, ఇతర పాత్రల్లో సమంత, విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రాజేంద్ర ప్రసాద్, మోహన్‌బాబు తదితరులు నటించారు.

English summary
Mahanati film is about the life story of actress Savitri. Keerthy Suresh played the role of the iconic figure, while Dulquer Salmaan played the role of Gemini Ganesan. The film also has Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda in pivotal roles.In terms of collection, it looks like the film will break several records in the coming days. According to trade analysts Ramesh Bala, the film has collected about 854k US dollars (Rs. 5.75 crore).
Story first published: Saturday, May 12, 2018, 14:59 [IST]
