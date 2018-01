 »   » పద్మావత్ కలెక్షన్ల దూకుడు.. 200 కోట్ల క్లబ్ వైపు.. శంకర్ ప్రశంసలు

English summary

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat has been in the eye of the storm for the longest time. But after much delay, the film finally saw the light of day. The much-anticipated film hit the screens on January 25, and since then there's no stopping for this magnum opus at the box office. Padmaavat has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, and is now galloping towards the Rs 200-crore club.