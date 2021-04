Vakeel Saab Closing collections..ఎంత నష్టంతో వాటిల్లిందంటే.. పవన్ మూవీకి ఆ రెండు కారణాలే శాపంగా...

English summary

Vakeel Saab Closing collections: Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is set to release on April 9th. This movie trailer set a new record in Tollywood. Vakeel Saab trailer gaint 23.4 million views in 24 hours. In this occassion, Fimibeat Telugu brings Closing collections. Vakeel Saab registered 85.87 crores share and 137.20 crores gross worldwide.