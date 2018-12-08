 »   » 2.0 మూవీ కలెక్షన్ల హవా.. రెండోవారంలో తగ్గని జోరు.. 600 కోట్లకు చేరువలో..

English summary

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0, which is doing good business in India and many overseas centres, will release big in China. Lyca Productions is collaborating with HY Media for the Chinese release. Rajinikanth's 2.0 will release in China in 56,000 screens in May 2019. 2.0 has finally crossed the $4 million mark at US box office, but its total collection is still lower than how much Baahubali 2 raked in on opening day there.