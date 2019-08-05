ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్ కలెక్షన్ రిపోర్ట్: బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద రెచ్చిపోతున్న ‘రాక్షసుడు’

English summary

Rakshasudu has taken a decent opening in AP and TS as the film has collected Rs. 6.65 Cr distributor share in 3 days. Rakshasudu directed by Ramesh Varma. The film features Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles and it is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Raatchasan. Featuring music composed by Ghibran, the film began production in March 2019. This film was initially scheduled to be released on 18 July 2019, but later released on 2 August 2019.