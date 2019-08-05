ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్ కలెక్షన్ రిపోర్ట్: బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద రెచ్చిపోతున్న ‘రాక్షసుడు’

బెల్లంకొండ సాయి శ్రీనివాస్ హీరోగా రమేష్ శర్మ పెన్మత్స దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన 'రాక్షసుడు' చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద విజయవంతంగా ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్ పూర్తి చేసుకుంది. ఈ మూవీకి ఫస్ట్ డే మొదటి ఆట నుంచే పాజిటివ్ టాక్ రావడంతో వసూళ్లు సంతృప్తికరంగా ఉన్నాయి.
మొదటి రోజు డీసెండ్ ఓపెనింగ్స్ రాబట్టిన ఈ క్రైమ్ సస్పెన్స్ థ్రిల్లర్ మూవీ వసూళ్లు రెండో రోజు కూడా స్టడీగా ఉన్నాయి. మొదటి రెండు రోజులతో పోలిస్తే ఆదివారం మరింత పుంజుకున్నాయి. విడుదలైన అన్ని ఏరియాల్లో ఆడియన్స్ రెస్పాన్స్ బావుంది. నైజాం, ఉత్తరాంధ్రలో డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్ల పెట్టుబడి దాదాపు 50 శాతం రికవరీ కావడం విశేషం.
తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాలతో పాటు రెస్టాఫ్ ఇండియాలో ఈ చిత్రానికి ఆదరణ బావున్నప్పటికీ యూఎస్ఏ, ఓవర్సీస్ లొకేషన్లలో రెస్పాన్స్ అంతంత మాత్రంగానే ఉంది. ఓవరాల్గా చూసుకుంటే కలెక్షన్స్ బావున్నాయి. 3రోజుల్లో రూ. 6.65 కోట్ల షేర్ రాబట్టింది. ఈ మూవీ వరల్డ్ వైడ్ థియేట్రికల్ రైట్స్ రూ. 14 కోట్లకు అమ్మారు. మరొక రూ. 7.5 కోట్లు వసూలైతే సినిమా లాభాల్లోకి రానుంది. ఫుల్ రన్లో అందరు డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లు సేఫ్గా బయట పడటం ఖాయం అనే అభిప్రాయాలు ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల నుంచి వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి.
ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్ ఏరియా వైజ్ వసూళ్లు పరిశీలిస్తే... నైజం: రూ. 2.30 కోట్లు, సీడెడ్ రూ. 85 లక్షలు, ఉత్తరాంధ్ర రూ. 86 లక్షలు, ఈస్ట్ గోదావరి రూ. 41 లక్షలు, కృష్ణ రూ. 44 లక్షలు, గుంటూరు రూ. 51 లక్షలు, వెస్ట్ గోదావరి రూ. 31 లక్షలు, నెల్లూరు రూ. 17 లక్షలు వసూలైంది. రెస్టాఫ్ ఇండియా రూ. 55 లక్షలు, ఓవర్సీస్ రూ. 25 లక్షలురాబట్టింది.
బెల్లంకొండ సాయి శ్రీనివాస్, అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ హీరో హీరోయిన్ గా నటిస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రానికి రచన: సాగర్, ఆర్ట్: గాంధీ నడికొడికర్, కెమెరా: వెంకట్ సి.దిలీప్, సంగీతం: జిబ్రాన్, నిర్మాత: సత్యనారాయణ కొనేరు, దర్శకత్వం: రమేష్ వర్మ పెన్మత్స.
Rakshasudu has taken a decent opening in AP and TS as the film has collected Rs. 6.65 Cr distributor share in 3 days. Rakshasudu directed by Ramesh Varma. The film features Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles and it is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Raatchasan. Featuring music composed by Ghibran, the film began production in March 2019. This film was initially scheduled to be released on 18 July 2019, but later released on 2 August 2019.
Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more