English summary

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has now crossed Rs 250 crore-mark at the box office within 10 days of the release. According to a boxofficeindia report, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has earned Rs 261.83 crore and is expected to Rs 300-crore club. The Ranbir Kapoor film is still going strong at the box office and has broken as many records as it has created. Recenly Sanju smashes records and beats PK at box office after Tiger Zinda Hai. After beating Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection, the Sanjay Dutt biopic has whooshed past Aamir Khan's PK collection as well, and now stands at Rs 341.22 crore.