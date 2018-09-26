తెలుగు
 »   » లాభాల్లోకి శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు.. నష్టాల్లోనే సమంత యూటర్న్

లాభాల్లోకి శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు.. నష్టాల్లోనే సమంత యూటర్న్

    నాగచైతన్య నటించిన శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు, సమంత అక్కినేని నటించిన యూటర్న్ చిత్రాలు రెండోవారంలో బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద పెద్దగా వసూళ్లను రాబట్టలేకపోయాయి. శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు కలెక్షన్లు కొంతలో కొంత మంచి కలెక్షన్లను సాధించగా, యూటర్న్ వసూళ్లు చాలా దారుణంగా ఉన్నట్టు ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడించాయి.

    తొలివారం అదిరిపోయేలా

    మారుతి దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు రిలీజ్‌కు ముందే భారీ హైప్‌ను అందుకొన్నది. ఏర్పడిన హైప్ అనుగుణంగా తొలివారం కలెక్షన్లు అదిరిపోయాయి. తొలిసారి నాగచైతన్య కెరీర్‌లో అత్యధిక వసూళ్లను సాధించిన చిత్రంగా శైలజారెడ్డి నిలిచింది.


    రెండోవారంలో వసూళ్లు

    రెండోవారంలో శైలజారెడ్డి కలెక్షన్లు ఇలా ఉన్నాయి. బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఈ చిత్రం రూ.3 కోట్లు కలెక్టు చేసింది. దాంతో ఈ సినిమా కలెక్షన్లు గత 11 రోజుల్లో రూ.26.50 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది.


    సినిమా థియేట్రికల్ హక్కులు

    తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాలకు సంబంధించి ఈ చిత్ర థియేట్రికల్ హక్కులను రూ.18.40 కోట్లకు అమ్మారు. ఇప్పటి వరకు రూ.16.50 కోట్లు మాత్రమే వచ్చాయి. డిస్టిబ్యూటర్లు లాభాల్లోకి రావడానికి ఈ చిత్రం రూ.1.90 వసూలు చేయాల్సి ఉంది.


    నిరాశజనకంగా యూటర్న్ మూవీ

    ఇక యూటర్న్ చిత్ర కలెక్షన్లు నిరాశజనకంగానే ఉన్నాయి. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఈ చిత్రం రెండో వారంలో రూ.1.25 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది. గత 11 రోజుల్లో ఈ చిత్రం 7 కోట్లు గ్రాస్ వసూలు చేసింది.


    నష్టాల్ల నుంచి బయటపడాలంటే

    యూటర్న్ చిత్ర థియేట్రికల్ హక్కులను రూ.8.8 కోట్లకు అమ్మారు. డిస్టిబ్యూటర్లు లాభాల్లోకి రావాలంటే సుమారు రూ.4.75 కోట్లు రావాల్సి ఉందని ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడిస్తున్నాయి.


    English summary
    Shailaja Reddy Alludu starring Naga Chaitanya and Anu Emmanuel, has collected approximately over Rs 3 crore at the box office in the Telugu states in the second weekend. Its total collection has reached Rs 26.50 crore gross in these two states in 11 days.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 21:40 [IST]
