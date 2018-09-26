 »   » లాభాల్లోకి శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు.. నష్టాల్లోనే సమంత యూటర్న్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
shailaja reddy alludu anu emmanuel u turn movie samantha akkineni naga chaitanya box office report శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు యూటర్న్ మూవీ అక్కినేని సమంత అక్కినేని నాగచైతన్య బాక్సాఫీస్ రిపోర్డు
English summary
Shailaja Reddy Alludu starring Naga Chaitanya and Anu Emmanuel, has collected approximately over Rs 3 crore at the box office in the Telugu states in the second weekend. Its total collection has reached Rs 26.50 crore gross in these two states in 11 days.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 21:40 [IST]