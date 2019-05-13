చైనాలో శ్రీదేవి మామ్‌ వసూళ్ల సునామీ.. రూ.50 కోట్లకు చేరువలో

English summary

Sridevi's Mom movie is doing good in China Box office. Its near to Rs.50 crores club in four days of its release. Taran Adarsh has tweeted that, #Mom has a healthy weekend in #China... Although the trending is better than #Hichki [opening weekend: $ 4.21 million], it’s important that #Mom maintains the pace on weekdays... Fri $ 1.68 mn, Sat $ 2.22 mn, Sun $ 2.06 mn. Total: $ 5.96 million [₹ 41.81 cr].