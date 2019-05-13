తెలుగు
    చైనాలో శ్రీదేవి మామ్‌ వసూళ్ల సునామీ.. రూ.50 కోట్లకు చేరువలో

    చైనా బాక్సాఫీస్‌ను భారతీయ చిత్రాలు కుమ్మేస్తున్నాయి. ఇటీవల కాలంలో బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రాలు భారీగా వసూళ్లను సాధిస్తున్నాయి. దంగల్, భజరంగీ భాయ్‌జాన్ లాంటి చిత్రాలు చైనాలో కలెక్షన్ల పంటపండించాయి. ఇంగ్లీష్ మీడియం లాంటి చిన్న చిత్రాలు కూడా చైనా ప్రేక్షకుల హృదయాలను కొల్లగొట్టాయి. ఆ జాబితాలో స్వర్గీయ శ్రీదేవి నటించిన చివరి సినిమా మామ్ కూడా చేరడం గమనార్హం.

    గత శుక్రవారం మామ్ సినిమా చైనాలో భారీగా విడుదలైంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి అనూహ్యమైన స్పందన వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది. కూతురిపై లైంగిక దాడి చేసిన నిందితులపై ఓ తల్లి ఎలా ప్రతీకారం తీర్చుకొన్నదనే అంశంతో మామ్ సినిమా తెరకెక్కింది.

    Sridevis Mom near to Rs.50 crores club

    చైనాలో ఈ భావోద్వేగ కథకు ప్రేక్షకులు నీరాజనం పడుతున్నారు. తొలి రోజు ఈ చిత్రం 1.68 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు, శనివారం 2.22 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు, ఆదివారం 2.06 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు వసూలు చేసింది. మొత్తంగా మూడు రోజుల్లో 5.96 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు అంటే రూ.41.81 కోట్లు వసూలు చేయడం గమనార్హం.

    సోమ, మంగళవారాల్లో మామ్ చిత్రం రూ.50 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసే అవకాశం ఉందని ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు అంచనా వేస్తున్నాయి. శ్రీదేవితోపాటు నవాజుద్దీన్ సిద్దిఖీ, అక్షయ్ ఖాన్నా, సాజల్ అలీ, అద్నాన్ సిద్ధిఖీ తదితరులు నటించగా, ఈ చిత్రానికి రవి ఉద్యవార్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఏఆర్ రెహ్మన్ సంగీత దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన ఈ చిత్రానికి బోనికపూర్ నిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరించారు.

    Sridevi's Mom movie is doing good in China Box office. Its near to Rs.50 crores club in four days of its release. Taran Adarsh has tweeted that, #Mom has a healthy weekend in #China... Although the trending is better than #Hichki [opening weekend: $ 4.21 million], it’s important that #Mom maintains the pace on weekdays... Fri $ 1.68 mn, Sat $ 2.22 mn, Sun $ 2.06 mn. Total: $ 5.96 million [₹ 41.81 cr].
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 20:21 [IST]
