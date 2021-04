లార్గో వించ్ : రెండు ఫ్రీమేక్ లు.. ఇప్పుడు రీమేక్, ఇదేందిదీ!

English summary

Most of the Telugu audiences are familiar with the French movie Largo Winch. After the release time of Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyathavaasi, the French film became a trending topic on social media. Stating that Agnyathavaasi is a Freemake of Largo Winch, and the director of the original made a fuss about the same back then. Later after release of Prabhas's saaho people compared the story to Largo Winch and took it to the notice of director Jerome Salle. He then made some degragind comments on telugu directors. now reports say filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Reliance Entertainment are collaborating to produce a film featuring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. Rustom fame, Tinu Suresh Desai is the director. It is the official remake of Largo Winch.