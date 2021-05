English summary

Anil Ravipudi is an Indian film director and screenwriter who works in Telugu cinema. He made his directorial debut with the comedy Pataas. He then directed the dramedy works such as Supreme, Raja The Great, F2: Fun and Frustration, and Sarileru Neekevvaru. F2 was featured in the "Indian Panorama" Mainstream section of the 50th International Film Festival of India.