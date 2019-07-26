తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    రష్మిక ప్లేస్‌ కొట్టేసిన జాన్వీ కపూర్..! అతనితో కలిసి.. వైరల్ అవుతున్న న్యూస్

    By
    |

    తెలుగుతో పాటు ఇతర మూడు సౌత్ ఇండియన్ భాషల్లో ఈ రోజే (శుక్రవారం) విడుదలైన డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ సినిమా మిశ్రమ స్పందన తెచ్చుకుంటోంది. విడుదలకు ముందే భారీ హైప్ క్రియేట్ చేసుకున్న ఈ సినిమాలో రన్ టైమ్ ఎక్కువైందని, కథ కాస్త స్లోగా నడించిందనే టాక్ వస్తోంది. కాకపోతే క్రేజీ జోడీ విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రష్మిక మందన్న కెమిస్ట్రీ మాత్రం మరో కిక్కిచ్చిందని అంటున్నారు ప్రేక్షకులు.

    మరోవైపు 'డియర్ కామ్రేడ్' సినిమా హిందీ రీమేక్ పనులు చకచకా జరుగుతున్నాయట. ఇటీవలే ఈ చిత్రాన్ని హిందీలో రీమేక్ చేస్తానని బాలీవుడ్ బడా దర్శకనిర్మాత కరణ్ జోహార్ ప్రకటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ మేరకు ఇందుకు సంబందించిన ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు మొదలెట్టేశారని తెలుస్తోంది. అయితే తెలుగు డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ లాగే హిందీలో క్రేజీ జోడీని ఎన్నుకొని హీరోహీరోయిన్లుగా నటింపజేయాలని ప్లాన్ చేశారట కరణ్. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో షాహిద్ కపూర్ సోదరుడు ఇషాన్‌ ఖత్తర్‌, శ్రీదేవి కూతురు జాన్వీ కపూర్ పేర్లు పరిశీలనలో పెట్టారని సమాచారం.

    డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్

    Dear Comrade Hindi Remake Update

    గతంలో ఇషాన్‌ ఖత్తర్‌- జాన్వీ కపూర్ జోడీ 'ధఢక్' సినిమాతో ఆకట్టుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అదే కాంబినేషన్‌తో హిందీ 'డియర్ కామ్రేడ్' రూపొందించాలని ఆయన సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నట్లు బీ టౌన్‌లో టాక్ వినిపిస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే విజయ్ దేవరకొండ అర్జున్ రెడ్డి రీమేక్ 'కబీర్ సింగ్' సూపర్ సక్సెస్ కావడంతో 'డియర్ కామ్రేడ్' రీమేక్‌పై బీ టౌన్ ప్రేక్షకుల్లో ఆసక్తి నెలకొంది. త్వరలోనే ఈ సినిమాకు సంబందించిన పూర్తి వివారాలు తెలియనున్నాయి.

    More VIJAY DEVERAKONDA News

    English summary
    Tollywood star hero Vijay Deverakonda has managed command a huge fan following among youth with just a few films. Success of Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, he is regarded as an icon among youngsters in South India level. His latest movie Dear Comrade will planing to remake in hindi.
    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue