మరోసారి రాజుగారి గదితోనే రానున్న ఓంకార్.. 2021బిగ్ ప్లాన్?

English summary

Some of the horror comedy movies of the time were well screened by some directors to get more profits on a lower budget. But that concept has not been clicked much in recent times. Some disasters are happening even though they seem to be a bit routine. But Omkar made good profits with three parts with the royal room brand. The first made Rajugari room received a solid hit at the box office and then Nagarjuna called and gave it another chance.