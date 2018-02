English summary

Bigg Boss came to the South last year and became a huge rage among the audience. While the Tamil version was hosted by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who is currently busy with his political journey, the Telugu version was taken care of by Jr NTR. Reports suggest that, "The actor is committed to two films - one with Trivikram and the other with SS Rajamouli. Both start one after another without a gap. He also has a few family commitments, so he has no time to do the reality show, and hence opted out after discussing it with his family members."