English summary

The lovely Kajal Aggarwal is arguably one of the biggest and most established actresses in Tollywood. The 'Pakka Local' beauty has acted in quite a few big films and this has worked wonders for her career. The buzz is that the makers of Saaho went in for Jacqueline instead of Kajal as the Sri Lankan beauty is a popular name in Bollywood. Many feel that the Prabhas and co cannot be blamed for their decision as the action-thriller is more of a Hindi film than a Telugu one.