అరవింద సమేత టాలీవుడ్ రికార్డు.. ఎన్టీఆర్ స్టామినా అంటే ఇదే.. శాటిలైట్ హక్కుల రికార్డు!

    అజ్ఞాతవాసి దారుణమైన ఫ్లాప్ తర్వాత త్రివిక్రమ్ శ్రీనివాస్ అరవింద సమేత చిత్రాన్ని ఛాలెంజ్‌గా తీసుకొని రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే వరుస విజయాలతో దూసుకెళ్తున్న ఎన్టీఆర్ కెరీర్‌లో మరో సక్సెస్‌ను చేర్చడానికి చిత్రాన్ని విభిన్నంగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. రాయలసీమ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్‌లో రూపొందిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం కోసం ఎన్టీఆర్ సిక్స్‌ప్యాక్‌లో కనిపించనున్నారు. దసరా కానుకగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని అక్టోబర్ 10న రిలీజ్ చేయనున్నారు. అయితే ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన శాటిలైట్ బిజినెస్ రికార్డు స్థాయిలో జరిగినట్టు వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి.

    ఇండస్ట్రీలో ప్రకంపనలు

    ఎన్టీఆర్, త్రివిక్రమ్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న తొలిసారి చిత్రం కావడంతో మొదటి నుంచే భారీగా అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రానికి విపరీతమైన క్రేజ్ ఏర్పడింది. క్రేజ్ తగినట్టే ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్ ఆఫర్లు వచ్చాయి. ప్రీ రిలీజ్, శాటిలైట్ హక్కుల అమ్మకాలు ఇండస్ట్రీలో ప్రకంపనలు సృష్టిస్తున్నాయి.

    టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది టాలీవుడ్

    రాయలసీమ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్‌గా వస్తున్న అరవింద సమేత శాటిలైట్ హక్కుల అమ్మకం టాక్ ఆఫ్ ఇండస్ట్రీగా మారింది. తెలుగు సినిమా పరిశ్రమలోనే కొత్త రికార్డు నెలకొల్పిందనే మాట వినిపిస్తున్నది.


    భారీ పోటీ మధ్య రికార్డు ఆఫర్

    అరవింద సమేత సినిమా హక్కుల కోసం పలు ఛానెల్లు భారీగానే ప్రయత్నాలు చేశాయి. అయితే ఈ హక్కులను రికార్డు స్థాయిలో రూ.23.5 కోట్లు చెల్లించి జీ టెలివిజన్ ఛానెల్ దక్కించుకొన్నట్టు సమాచారం. అధికారికంగా ఈ వార్త బయటకు రావాల్సి ఉంది.


    ఎన్టీఆర్ కెరీర్‌లోనే హయ్యెస్ట్

    అరవింద సమేత శాటిలైట్ హక్కుల అమ్మకం ఎన్టీఆర్ కెరీర్‌లోనే హయ్యెస్ట్ అని చెబుతున్నారు. ఇటీవల కాలంలో తెలుగు ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఇదే పెద్ద మొత్తం అని ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడిస్తున్నాయి. ఈ రేంజ్ అమ్మకం ఎన్టీఆర్ స్టామినాకు అద్దం పట్టిందనే మాట ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల నుంచి వినిపిస్తున్నది.


    ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్ ఆఫర్లు

    ఇక డిస్ట్రిబ్యూషన్ రైట్స్ విషయంలో కూడా అరవింద సమేతకు భారీ ఆఫర్లు వస్తున్నాయట. ఆంధ్రా ఏరియా హక్కుల కోసం రూ.40 కోట్లు, సుమారు రూ.20 కోట్ల వరకు ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్ జరిగే అవకాశం లేకపోలేదు.


    దుమ్మురేపిన ఓవర్సీస్ రైట్స్

    ఓవర్సీస్‌లో ఇప్పటికే రూ.12 కోట్ల బిజినెస్ జరిగిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఇలా పలు రకాలుగా అరవింద సమేతంగా ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్‌ అన్ని ఏరియాలోనూ కుమ్మిపడేస్తున్నదనేది ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల సమాచారం.


    Young Tiger NTR’s Aravindha Sametha is currently being shot at a Temple in Bhuvanagiri District of Telangana. The movie is being planned for October 10th release as Dussehra Special and the target is to complete the entire shoot by September 15th. Thaman is composing music for the film and it is his first time for the director. Happening Heroine Pooja Hegde is romancing NTR in this film. This movie satellite rights sold for Rs.23.5 crores.
