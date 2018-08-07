 »   » అరవింద సమేత టాలీవుడ్ రికార్డు.. ఎన్టీఆర్ స్టామినా అంటే ఇదే.. శాటిలైట్ హక్కుల రికార్డు!

English summary

Young Tiger NTR’s Aravindha Sametha is currently being shot at a Temple in Bhuvanagiri District of Telangana. The movie is being planned for October 10th release as Dussehra Special and the target is to complete the entire shoot by September 15th. Thaman is composing music for the film and it is his first time for the director. Happening Heroine Pooja Hegde is romancing NTR in this film. This movie satellite rights sold for Rs.23.5 crores.