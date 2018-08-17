తెలుగు
 »   » మంచు ఫ్యామిలికి షాకిచ్చిన డైరెక్టర్.. రాత్రికి రాత్రే..

మంచు ఫ్యామిలికి షాకిచ్చిన డైరెక్టర్.. రాత్రికి రాత్రే..

    సినిమా పరిశ్రమలో ఓడలు బళ్లు.. బళ్లు ఓడలు కావడం సాధారణమైన విషయం. సక్సెస్ వస్తే రాత్రికి రాత్రే తలరాతలు మారిపోతుంటాయి. ప్రస్తుతం గీత గోవిందం భారీ హిట్‌తో దర్శకుడు పరుశురాం మంచి జోష్ మీద ఉన్నాడు. గీత గోవిందం సినిమాకు ముందు మంచు ఫ్యామిలీ నుంచి, అలాగే మైత్రీ మూవీస్ నుంచి అడ్వాన్సులు తీసుకొన్నట్టు సినీ వర్గాలు వెల్లడించాయి.

    గీతా ఆర్ట్స్‌లోనే సినిమా

    గీతా ఆర్ట్స్‌లోనే సినిమా

    గీత గోవిందం చిత్రం తర్వాత డైరెక్టర్ పరుశురాం మళ్లీ గీతా ఆర్ట్స్‌లోనే సినిమా చేయనున్నట్టు అధికారికంగా ప్రకటన కూడా వెలువడింది. దాంతో పరుశురాం నెక్ట్స్ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌పై క్లారిటీ వచ్చేసింది. అయితే పరుశురాం ఇంతకు ముందే మంచు విష్ణుతో సినిమా చేయడానికి సంప్రదింపులు జరిగినట్టు ఓ వార్త ప్రచారంలో ఉంది.

    మంచు ఫ్యామిలీకి షాక్

    మంచు ఫ్యామిలీకి షాక్

    గీత గోవిందం తర్వాత ముందస్తు ఒప్పందం ప్రకారం మంచు విష్ణుతో ఓ సినిమా చేయాలట. ప్రస్తుతం మైత్రి మూవీస్, గీతా ఆర్ట్స్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చే ప్రాజెక్ట్ కోసం పరుశురాం సిద్ధమవుతుండటం మంచు ఫ్యామిలీకి షాక్ తగిలిందంట.

    వినాయక్‌తో మంచు విష్ణు సినిమా

    వినాయక్‌తో మంచు విష్ణు సినిమా

    పరుశురాంతో సినిమా వర్కవుట్ కావడం లేదనే సిగ్నల్స్ వచ్చిన తర్వాత సెన్సేషనల్ డైరెక్టర్ వీవీ వినాయక్‌, మంచు విష్ణు మధ్య సంప్రదింపులు మొదలయ్యాయట. వినాయక్ మార్కులో ఓ భారీ యాక్షన్ ఫిలిం రూపొందించే విషయంపై కసరత్తు చేస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    వినాయక్‌కు ఆ ఆలోచన లేదు

    వినాయక్‌కు ఆ ఆలోచన లేదు

    మంచు విష్ణుతో సినిమా గురించి మీడియాలో వస్తున్న వార్తలను వీవీ వీనాయక్ సన్నిహితులు ఖండించారట. ప్రస్తుతం బాలకృష్ణతో రూపొందించే చిత్రం కోసం స్క్రిప్టు వర్క్లో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. ఆయన మరో ప్రాజెక్ట్‌పై దృష్టి పెట్టే సమయం లేదు అన్నట్టు తెలిసింది. అయితే ఈ వార్తల్లో వాస్తవమెంతో తెలియాలంటే వారిలో ఒకరి నుంచైనా ఓ మాట బయటకు వస్తే అన్ని రూమర్లకు సమాధానం దొరకడం ఖాయం.

    English summary
    Parasuram will direct the project and he also took the advance for the same. On the other side, there were rumors that Parasuram will direct a film with Manchu hero. A source close to the director confirmed that Parasuram is stuck to Geetha Arts and he is not in a mood to do any other film.
    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 20:32 [IST]
