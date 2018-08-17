 »   » మంచు ఫ్యామిలికి షాకిచ్చిన డైరెక్టర్.. రాత్రికి రాత్రే..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
parasuram manchu vishnu mythri movies geeta arts vv vinayak పరుశురాం మంచు విష్ణు మైత్రీ మూవీస్ గీతా ఆర్ట్స్ వీవీ వినాయక్
English summary
Parasuram will direct the project and he also took the advance for the same. On the other side, there were rumors that Parasuram will direct a film with Manchu hero. A source close to the director confirmed that Parasuram is stuck to Geetha Arts and he is not in a mood to do any other film.
Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 20:32 [IST]