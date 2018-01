English summary

Producer S Radhakrishna, who has good name among the industry circles as he is fair in dealing the business and doesn't indulge in controversies, has come forward to compensate the distributors of "Agnyaathavaasi" who have incurred huge losses. "I owe nothing to them except for the fans. When the distributors bought your company's earlier movie "A Aa" for mere Rs 40 Cr, why did they come to buy "Agnyaathavaasi" for Rs 120 Cr? Because they felt they could make profits even on 120 Cr businesses since this film has such craze.