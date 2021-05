వంశీతో సినిమాకి విజయ్ షాకింగ్ రెమ్యునరేషన్.. దిల్ రాజు కూడా సై.. కానీ!

English summary

There are some speculations going on that Tamil star hero Vijay a and Vamsi paidipally are doing a film under Dil Raju production. now some reports states that For Thalapathy Vijay Tollywood Debut Star Producer Dil Raju Offered Whopping 90 CRORES Remuneration. and Total Movie Budget Will Shoot up to around 170 CRORES and movies to be Directed By Vamshi Paidipally. and sources say that Official Announcement will be out Soon.