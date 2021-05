ఆ సినిమా విషయంలో అసంతృప్తితో మెగా హీరో.. ఇంత కష్టపడుతున్నా ఫలితం లేదని!

English summary

Varun Tej is now working on his next film, Ghani. the film is based on boxing, the actor has undergone intensive training to fit into the role and has been maintaining his physique quite well. Latest reports reveal that he is disappointed with the way the shooting is happening. Since the film is based on boxing, Varun has to continue his rigorous workout to maintain a ripped look till the completion of the shoot. Because of this, the actor is disappointed and wants to wrap the shoot quickly.