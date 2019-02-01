ప్రొవోక్ మేగజైన్ కవర్ పేజీపై అల్లు శిరీష్

Happy & proud to be featured on Provoke Lifestyle magazine. A fun & honest interview I did. Do read! #ProvokeLifestyle pic.twitter.com/ajikxIX5FB

English summary

One of the finest and youngest Telugu actor Allu Sirish now features in South India’s leading premier lifestyle and social magazine Provoke LifeStyle Magazine. This magazine is predominantly known for it’s edgy, fearless, inclusive, progressive in thought and content and challenges outdated conventions. Provoke team conducted a photo shoot and interviewed Allu Sirish.