ప్రొవోక్ మేగజైన్ కవర్ పేజీపై అల్లు శిరీష్

సౌతిండియా లీడింగ్ ప్రీమియర్ లైఫ్స్టైల్, సోషల్ మేగజైన్ ప్రొవోక్ కవర్ పేజీపై తెలుగు యువ నటుడు అల్లు శిరీష్ స్టైల్ స్టేట్మెంటుతో ఆకట్టుకున్నాడు. ఈ మేగజైన్ కవర్ పేజీపై నా ఫోటో రావడం గర్వంగా, సంతోషంగా ఫీలవుతున్నట్లు శిరీష్ తెలిపారు.
ఈ మేగజైన్ కోసం ఇచ్చిన ఇంటర్వ్యూ చాలా ఫన్నీగా సాగిందని, చాలా హానెస్ట్గా తన సమాధానాలు, అభిప్రాయాలు వెల్లడించినట్లు తెలిపారు. సోషల్ మీడియాలో శిరీష్ ఫోటోషూట్ పిక్స్ వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి.
శిరీష్ నటిస్తున్న సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే... మార్చి 1న అతడి నెక్ట్స్ మూవీ 'ఎబిసిడి' విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. సంజీవ్ రెడ్డి ఈ సినిమాతో దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయమవుతున్నారు. రుక్సార్ థిల్లాన్ హీరోయిన్. మెగా బ్రదర్ నాగబాబు ఇందులో అల్లు శిరీష్ కు తండ్రి పాత్రలో నటించారు. మాస్టర్ భరత్ హీరో ఫ్రెండ్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు.
సురేష్ బాబు సమర్పణలో బిగ్ బెన్ సినిమాస్ యశ్ రంగినేనితో కలిసి మధుర ఎంటర్ టైన్ మెంట్స్ బ్యానర్లో మధుర శ్రీధర్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. కన్నడ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ జుధా సాంధీ సంగీతం సమకూరుస్తున్నారు. రిలీజ్ ముందే ఈ మూవీ హిందీ శాటిలైట్ డిజిటల్ రైట్స్ ఫ్యాన్సీ రేటుకు అమ్ముడవ్వడం విశేషం.
One of the finest and youngest Telugu actor Allu Sirish now features in South India’s leading premier lifestyle and social magazine Provoke LifeStyle Magazine. This magazine is predominantly known for it’s edgy, fearless, inclusive, progressive in thought and content and challenges outdated conventions. Provoke team conducted a photo shoot and interviewed Allu Sirish.
Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 17:08 [IST]
