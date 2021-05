తరుణ్ రిజెక్ట్ చేసిన సినిమా బాక్సాఫీస్ హిట్.. ఆ మూవీ చేసి ఉంటే కెరీర్ మరోలా ఉండేది!

English summary

Along with Uday Kiran, Tarun also received a good craze in Tollywood as a New Lover Boy. Their careers as heroes began almost at the same time. The audience already knows Tarun as a child actor. The hero also started a new life with his personal business, leaving movies behind after a series of setbacks over the years. In fact, in the meantime, Tarun missed a good chance. The matter came out through a recent interview given by a senior director.