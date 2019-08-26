తొలినాళ్లలో అది చాలనుకునేవాడిని.. ఈ పరిణామం అస్సలు ఊహించలేదు.. ప్రభాస్

saaho prabhas shraddha kapoor sujeeth saahotrailer uv creations సాహో ట్రైలర్ రిలీజ్ ప్రభాస్ శ్రద్దాకపూర్ సుజిత్ సాహో ట్రైలర్ యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్
English summary
After Bahubali Young rebal star Prabhas new movie is Saaho. This movie is directed by sujeeth. The shooting is successfully completed. Recently this movie trailer released and going sensetion on social media. Now Saaho Bookings creating new records. In Saaho Promotions Prabhas says about his cine career
Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 12:54 [IST]