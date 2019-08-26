తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    తొలినాళ్లలో అది చాలనుకునేవాడిని.. ఈ పరిణామం అస్సలు ఊహించలేదు.. ప్రభాస్

    By
    |

    రెబల్ స్టార్ కృష్ణం రాజు నట వారసుడిగా వెండితెరపై కాలుమోపిన ప్రభాస్ సినిమా సినిమాకు తన పాపులారిటీ పెంచుకుంటూ వచ్చారు. బాహుబలి సినిమాతో ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా క్రేజ్ సంపాదించిన ఆయన మరికొద్ది రోజుల్లోనే సాహో సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో పెద్ద ఎత్తున ప్రమోషన్ కార్యక్రమాల్లో పాల్గొంటున్న ఆయన.. ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో తన సినీ కెరీర్ పై అభిప్రాయం పంచుకున్నారు.

    తాను సినీ కెరీర్ ప్రారంభమైన తొలి రోజుల్లో వెండితెరపై హీరోగా గుర్తింపు వస్తే చాలని అనుకునే వాడినని చెప్పారు. ఈశ్వర్ సినిమాతో ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చిన నాకు 'వర్షం' సినిమా హిట్ అయ్యాక మంచి విజయం వచ్చిందనే ఫీలింగ్ కలిగిందని చెప్పారు. ఇక ఆ తర్వాత రాజమౌళి దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన 'ఛత్రపతి' సినిమాతో క్లారిటీ వచ్చిందని, తాను సినిమాల పరంగా సరైన దారిలోనే వెళుతున్నాననే కాన్ఫిడెన్స్ ఈ సినిమాతోనే వచ్చేసిందని అన్నారు. అయితే ప్రస్తుతం తనకున్న స్థానాన్ని ఏనాడూ కలలో కూడా ఊహించలేదని ప్రభాస్ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    In Saaho Promotions Prabhas says about his cine career

    ఇక ప్రభాస్ సాహో విషయానికొస్తే.. యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై దాదాపు 350 కోట్ల భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో హై టెక్నికల్ వాల్యూస్‌తో తెరకెక్కింది సాహో సినిమా. యంగ్ డైరెక్టర్ సుజీత్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన ఈ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్ సినిమాలో ప్రభాస్, శ్రద్ధ కపూర్ జంటగా నటించారు. నీల్ నితిన్ ముఖేష్, టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్, అరుణ్ విజయ్, మురళీ శర్మ, వెన్నెల కిషోర్ లాంటి భారీ తారాగణం పాలు పంచుకున్నారు. ఆగస్టు 30 న ఈ సినిమా విడుదల కానుంది. విడుదలకు ముందే ఈ సినిమా రికార్డుల సునామీ సృష్టిస్తుండటం విశేషం.

    More SAAHO News

    English summary
    After Bahubali Young rebal star Prabhas new movie is Saaho. This movie is directed by sujeeth. The shooting is successfully completed. Recently this movie trailer released and going sensetion on social media. Now Saaho Bookings creating new records. In Saaho Promotions Prabhas says about his cine career
    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue