Introducing Pusha Raj: రికార్డుల దుమ్ముదులిపిన అల్లు అర్జున్.. టాలీవుడ్ ఏ హీరోకు దక్కని ఘనత

English summary

Pushpa is also one of the biggest pan Indian movies coming out of Tollywood. Needless to say, the range of what fans have been waiting for for this film, which will be directed by creative director Sukumar, is special. This is also the highest budget movie of the stylish star career. As per reports, This movie has got Fastest 1.2M Liked Intro/Teaser In TFI & Fastest 44M Viewed Teaser