English summary

Venky Kudumula is an Indian film director who works in Telugu-language films. He has directed two films: Chalo (2018) and Bheeshma (2020). He has been in some controversy with Chalo's lead actor Naga Shourya. Naga Shourya has claimed that Venky is a ungrateful person who changed his phone number after Chalo's success. The reason for the fallout is not exactly know.