మేనల్లుడిపై మెగాస్టార్ స్పెషల్ ఫోకస్.. నిహారిక పెళ్లి అవ్వగానే మరో వేడుక

English summary

Whatever good happens in the mega family, the elder brother should be in it. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has paved a path for their young heroes and set a career beyond them, is ready to pave a golden path in their personal lives as well. The marriages of the mega heirs were all he had arranged. Chiranjeevi's role is also very important in the nebulous engagement. Now, once again, the megastar is also focusing on the wedding of young hero Sai Dharam Tej.