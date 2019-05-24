జనసేన, పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ ఓటమిని ఉద్దేశిస్తూ... రామ్ చరణ్ సంచలన పోస్ట్!

English summary

"Great Leaders don't set out to be a leader, they set out to make a difference!! It's never about the ROLE, It's all about the GOAL!!! True efforts never go waste.I Thank each of our supporters for your unconditional service towards Pawan Kalyan garu and JanaSena Party #APElections2019🙏" Ram Caharn tweeted.