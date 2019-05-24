తెలుగు
    జనసేన, పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ ఓటమిని ఉద్దేశిస్తూ... రామ్ చరణ్ సంచలన పోస్ట్!

    By
    |

    2019 ఏపీ ఎన్నికల్లో 'జనసేన' పార్టీ ఘోర పరాజయం పాలైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. భీమవరం, గాజువాక స్థానాల నుంచి పోటీ చేసిన అధినేత పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ సైతం ఓడిపోవడం పార్టీ శ్రేణులను, అభిమానులను తీవ్ర నిరాశకు గురి చేసింది. మొత్తం 175 స్థానాలకు గాను కేవలం రాజోలులో రాపాక వరప్రసాద్ మాత్రమే ఆ పార్టీ నుంచి విజయం సాధించారు.

    ఓటమితో కృంగుబాటులో ఉన్న జనసేన కార్యకర్తలు, మెగా అభిమానుల్లో ధైర్యం నింపుతూ రామ్ చరణ్ ఫేస్ బుక్ ద్వారా స్పందించారు. మన లక్ష్యం అధికారం కాదు అని చెప్పే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు. చరణ్ చేసిన ఈ ట్వీట్ జనసేన శ్రేణుల్లో ఉత్సాహం నింపుతోంది.

    గొప్పనాయకుడు అంటే...

    ‘‘ఒక గొప్ప నాయుకడు ఎప్పుడూ తాను లీడర్‌గా కీర్తి పొందాలని ఆరాట పడరు, ఆయన లక్ష్యం తాను అనుకున్న విధంగా సమాజంలో మార్పు తేవడమే. అలా ప్రయత్నిస్తూ ముందుకు సాగే వాడే నిజమైన నాయుడు'' అంటూ రామ్ చరణ్ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    పదవి, లక్ష్యం ముఖ్యం కాదు

    ఇక్కడ పదవి ముఖ్యం కాదు, లక్ష్యం గురించి ఆందోళన చెందాల్సిన అసవరం లేదు. మనం మనస్పూర్తిగా చేస్తున్న పని ఎప్పటికీ వృధా కాదు, ఏదో ఒక రోజు మంచి ఫలితలను ఇస్తుంది అంటూ రామ్ చణ్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    బేషరుతుగా సేవ చేశారు, ధన్యవాదాలు

    ఈ ఎన్నికల్లో పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ కోసం, జనసేన పార్టీ కోసం బేషరతుగా సేవ చేసిన ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ ధన్యవాదాల చెప్పిన రామ్ చరణ్.... తొలి అడుగులో ఎదురైన ఫలితాల గురించి ఆందోళన చెందకుండా మన లక్ష్య సాధన దిశగా అడుగులు వేద్దామనే సందేశం ఇచ్చే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు.

    వేలాదిగా స్పందిస్తున్న అభిమానులు

    రామ్ చరణ్ చేసిన ట్వీట్ మీద అభిమానులు వేలాదిగా స్పందిస్తున్నారు. జనసేనాని అండని, జెనసేన జెండాని చచ్చే దాక వదిలేది లేదు అంటూ కామెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. రామ్ చరణ్ చేసిన ఈ ట్వీట్‌ను ఆయన భార్య ఉపాసన కూడా లైక్ చేసిన ప్రమోట్ చేయడం గమనార్హం.

    English summary
    "Great Leaders don’t set out to be a leader, they set out to make a difference!! It’s never about the ROLE, It’s all about the GOAL!!! True efforts never go waste.I Thank each of our supporters for your unconditional service towards Pawan Kalyan garu and JanaSena Party #APElections2019🙏" Ram Caharn tweeted."Great Leaders don’t set out to be a leader, they set out to make a difference!! It’s never about the ROLE, It’s all about the GOAL!!! True efforts never go waste.I Thank each of our supporters for your unconditional service towards Pawan Kalyan garu and JanaSena Party #APElections2019🙏" Ram Caharn tweeted.
