సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ గొప్పమనసు, 150 మంది చిన్నారుల దత్తత!

English summary

"I have been associated with thinkpeaceorg for the past couple of years and I’ve Adopted an Aksharalaya school in munniguda and sponsored the education and nutrition of over 100 kids over a period of two years...it’s been overwhelming looking at those happy souls...So this an APPEAL TO ALL THE PEOPLE ON INSTAGRAM...please donate whatever you can...the kids,me and the whole of thinkpeaceorg will be indebted to you for your support...will post the link in my bio 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 thank you 😊 and here is the link as well https://www.thinkpeace.in/donate/sponsor-child and also this year I’ve adopted 50 more kids." Sai Dharam Tej tweeted.