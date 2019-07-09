తెలుగు
    సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ గొప్పమనసు, 150 మంది చిన్నారుల దత్తత!

    By
    |

    మెగా ఫ్యామిలీకి చెందిన హీరో సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్... ఫ్యామిలీ వారసత్వంతో సినిమా రంగంలో అడుగు పెట్టడమే కాదు, సేవా కార్యక్రమాల్లో సైతం మామయ్యలు చిరంజీవి, పవన్ కళ్యాణ్‌ను ఫాలో అవుతున్నాడు. గత కొన్ని సంవత్సరాలుగా థింక్ పీస్ ఆర్గనైజేషన్ అనే స్వచ్ఛంద సంస్థతో కలిసి తన వంతు సహాయం అందిస్తున్నారు.

    పేద, అనాధ పిల్లలకు విద్య, పౌష్టికాహారం అందించడం లక్ష్యంగా ఈ స్వచ్ఛంద సంస్థ పని చేస్తోంది. విరాళాలు సేకరించడం ద్వారా వీలైనంత ఎక్కువ మందికి పిల్లలకు సహాయం చేయడమే లక్ష్యంగా థింక్ పీస్ ఆర్గనైజేషన్ ముందుకు సాగుతోంది.

    Sai Dharam Tej adopted Aksharalaya school in munniguda

    ఈ సంస్థతో అసోసియేట్ అయిన తేజ్.... మున్నిగూడలోని అక్షరాలయ స్కూల్‌ను దత్తత తీసుకున్నారు. దాదాపు 100 మందికి‌పైగా పిల్లలకు విద్యా, పౌష్టికాహార సంబంధమైన అవసరాల కోసం ఆర్థిక సహాయం అందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ ఏడాది అదనంగా మరో 50 మందిని దత్తత తీసుకున్నట్లు సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ తెలిపారు.

    ఆ పిల్లల సంతోషకరమైన ముఖాలను చూస్తుంటే ఎంతో ఆనందంగా ఉంటుంది. మీరు కూడా మీకు తోచిన సహాయం అందించండి అని సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ అభిమానులను, సినీ అభిమానులను రిక్వెస్ట్ చేశారు. విరాళాలు అందించాల్సిన లింకును ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ పేజీలో షేర్ చేశారు.

    సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ సినిమా కెరీర్ గురించిన విషయాల్లోకి వెళితే... వరుస ప్లాపుల తర్వాత ఈ ఏడాది ప్రారంభంలో 'చిత్రలహరి' సినిమాతో హిట్ అందుకున్న ఈ మెగా మేనల్లుడు... తన తర్వాతి చిత్రం మారుతి దర్శకత్వంలో చేయబోతున్నారు. దీనికి 'ప్రతిరోజూ పండగే' అనే టైటిల్ ఫిక్స్ చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    "I have been associated with thinkpeaceorg for the past couple of years and I’ve Adopted an Aksharalaya school in munniguda and sponsored the education and nutrition of over 100 kids over a period of two years...it’s been overwhelming looking at those happy souls...So this an APPEAL TO ALL THE PEOPLE ON INSTAGRAM...please donate whatever you can...the kids,me and the whole of thinkpeaceorg will be indebted to you for your support...will post the link in my bio 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 thank you 😊 and here is the link as well https://www.thinkpeace.in/donate/sponsor-child and also this year I’ve adopted 50 more kids." Sai Dharam Tej tweeted.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 15:09 [IST]
