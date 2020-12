Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: షారుక్ ఖాన్ భావోద్వేగమైన పోస్టు..

English summary

Bollywood Super Star Shah Rukh khan wishes Veteran actor Dilip Kumar on his birthday. Shah Rukh posted in instagram that, To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself... Wishing the legendary #DilipKumar a very Happy Birthday. I cherish and remember every time we’ve met in vivid detail and you have always loved me like your own. Love you tooo much. Have a good one Dilip Sahib.