హాట్ టాపిక్: ఈ సారి కూడా జగపతిబాబును అమ్మేస్తారా?

డబ్బు పిచ్చి పట్టుకున్న ఒక మధ్యతరగతి ఇల్లాలు మొగుడిని అమ్మేసి డబ్బు సొంతం చేసుకునే కాన్సెప్టుతో తెరకెక్కిన 'శుభ లగ్నం' అప్పట్లో బ్లాక్బస్టర్ విజయం అందుకుంది. ఎస్వీ కృష్ణా రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన ఈ మూవీలో జగపతి బాబు, ఆమని, రోజా ప్రధాన పాత్రలు పోషించారు.
త్వరలో 'శుభలగ్నం' చిత్రానికి సీక్వెల్ తీసుకొచ్చేందుకు ప్రయత్నాలు జరుగుతున్నాయట. ఇందులో కూడా జగపతి బాబును నటింపజేయాలని ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. 'యాత్ర' చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించిన 70ఎంఎం ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్స్ వారు ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించబోతున్నారని, కొత్త దర్శకుడికి ఈ బాధ్యతలు అప్పగించబోతున్నట్లు టాక్.
1994లో వచ్చిన శుభలగ్నంలో జగపతి బాబు, ఆమని భార్య భర్తలుగా నటించారు. కోటి రూపాయల కోసం తన భర్తను ధనవంతురాలైన రోజాకు అమ్మేసిన ఆమని చివరకు రియలైజ్ అవుతుంది. అయితే సీక్వెల్ ఎలా ఉండబోతోంది? ఈ సారి కూడా భర్తను అమ్మే కాన్సెప్ట్ ఉంటుందా? అనేది తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.
హీరోగా కెరీర్ ముగిసిన తర్వాత జగపతి బాబు క్యారెక్టర్ ఆర్టిస్టుగా, విలన్ పాత్రలు చేస్తూ పాపులర్ అయ్యారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆయన తీసుకునే రెమ్యూనరేషన్ కూడా భారీ స్థాయిలో ఉంది, త్వరలోనే 'శుభలగ్నం' చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన పూర్తి వివరాలు వెల్లడికానున్నాయి.
Subhalagnam, directed by S. V. Krishna Reddy and is produced by K. Venkateswara Rao under the Sri Priyanka Pictures banner, presented by C. Aswini Dutt. The movie starring Jagapathi Babu, Aamani and Roja was released in 1994. Now the makers are planning to make it’s sequel.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
