    కార్తి ఈ సినిమాతో అయినా మళ్లీ తెలుగులో పుంజుకుంటాడా?

    తమిళ స్టార్ కార్తి 'దేవ్' సినిమా ద్వారా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నారు. రకుల్ ప్రీత్ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం తమిళంతో పాటు తెలుగులో కూడా ఒకేసారి ఫిబ్రవరి 14న విడుదలకు సిద్ధమైంది. ఈ సారైనా కార్తి టాలీవుడ్ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద సక్సెస్ అందుకుంటాడా? లేదా? అనేది చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.

    కార్తి నటించిన గత చిత్రం 'చినబాబు' తెలుగు బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ఆశించిన ఫలితాలు ఇవ్వలేదు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో చిత్రంపై ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల్లో అనుమానాలు మొదలయ్యాయి. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్ స్టైలిష్‌గా ఉన్నప్పటికీ ఇది మాస్‌కు రీచ్ అవుతుందా? అనే మరో డౌట్ సైతం వారిని కలవరపరుస్తోంది.

    ఏం పీకుతున్నారని రకుల్ మెసేజ్ గమనించా, ఆవిడే రైట్ అనిపించింది: కార్తి

    Tollywood buzz around Karthis next Dev

    రజత్ రవిశంకర్ అనే కొత్త డైరెక్టర్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఒక డిఫరెంట్ కాన్సెప్టుతో రూపొందుతోంది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్, ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌కు మంచి స్పందన వచ్చింది. నిక్కీ గిర్లానీ సెకండ్ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. ప్ర‌కాశ్ రాజ్, ర‌మ్య‌కృష్ణ ఈ చిత్రంలో కీల‌క పాత్ర‌ల్లో న‌టిస్తున్నారు.

    ద‌ర్శ‌కుడు: ర‌జ‌త్ ర‌విశంక‌ర్, నిర్మాత‌లు: ఎస్ ల‌క్ష్మ‌ణ్ కుమార్, ఠాగూర్ మ‌ధు, నిర్మాణ సంస్థ‌లు: ప్రిన్స్ పిక్చ‌ర్స్, లైట్ హౌజ్ మూవీ మేక‌ర్స్, రిల‌య‌న్స్ ఎంట‌ర్ టైన్మెంట్, స‌మ‌ర్ప‌ణ‌: రిల‌య‌న్స్ ఎంట‌ర్ టైన్మెంట్స్, సంగీతం: హ‌రీష్ జయ‌రాజ్, సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ: వేల్రాజ్, ఆర్ట్: రాజీవ‌న్, ఎడిట‌ర్: రూబెన్, విఎఫ్ఎక్స్: హ‌రిహ‌ర‌సుధ‌న్.

    English summary
    Karthi is a star actor and has a very good following in Telugu. His new film Dev which will hit the screens on Feb 14. Karthi is very confident that he will score a hit but there is not much buzz for this film.
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
