vijay devarakonda pelli choopulu arjun reddy geetha govindam prabhas ram charan విజయ్ దేవరకొండ పెళ్లి చూపులు అర్జున్ రెడ్డి ప్రభాస్ రామ్ చరణ్
English summary
Vijay Deverakonda’s films Pelli Choopulu ($1.22M) and Arjun Reddy ($1.78M) went on to become million dollar films in USA. He has such a good craze that Geetha Govindam raked in $403k through premieres and entered in million club. The trend now seems to be unstoppable and the next target is going to be $2 Millions.
Story first published: Sunday, August 19, 2018, 17:05 [IST]