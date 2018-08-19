English summary

Vijay Deverakonda’s films Pelli Choopulu ($1.22M) and Arjun Reddy ($1.78M) went on to become million dollar films in USA. He has such a good craze that Geetha Govindam raked in $403k through premieres and entered in million club. The trend now seems to be unstoppable and the next target is going to be $2 Millions.