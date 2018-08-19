తెలుగు
 »   » ఆ విషయంలో ప్రభాస్, రామ్ చరణ్‌లను దాటేసిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ!

ఆ విషయంలో ప్రభాస్, రామ్ చరణ్‌లను దాటేసిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ!

    ఏంటి మూడు హిట్లకే విజయ్ దేవరకొండ రేంజి ప్రభాస్, రామ్ చరణ్‌లను దాటుకుని వెళ్లేంత స్థాయికి వెళ్లిందా? అని మాత్రం అనుకోవద్దు. విజయ్ ఇంకా అప్ కమింగ్ హీరోనే, అప్పడే అతడిని అంత పెద్ద స్టార్లతో పోల్చడం కూడా సరికాదు. అయితే ఓ విషయంలో మాత్రం విజయ్ దేవరకొండ.... రామ్ చరణ్, ప్రభాస్‌లను మించి పోయాడట. ఓవర్సీస్ కలెక్షన్స్ విషయంలో మిలియన్ డాలర్స్ పోటీలో ఆ ఇద్దరు నటించిన సినిమాల కంటే విజయ్ సినిమాల కౌంట్ ఎక్కువగా ఉండటంతో ఈ చర్చ తెరపైకి వచ్చింది.

    విజయ్ నటించిన మూడు సినిమాలు 'పెళ్లి చూపులు', 'అర్జున్ రెడ్డి, ' గీత గోవిందం' మిలియన్ డాలర్ వసూలు చేశాయి. దీంతో విజయ్ ఖాతాలో మూడు మిలియన్ డాలర్ మూవీస్ పడ్డాయి. అయితే ప్రభాస్, రామ్ చరణ్ ఖాతాలో ఈ సంఖ్య ఇంకా 2గానే ఉంది.

    USA Box office: Million dollar movies in Vijay Devarakonda account

    ఇక అత్యధికంగా మహేష్ బాబు యూఎస్ఏ బాక్సాఫీసు ఖాతాలో 8 సినిమాలు, పవన్ క ళ్యాణ్ ఖాతాలో 5, ఎన్టీఆర్ ఖాతాలో 5, నాని ఖాతాలో 5 ఉన్నాయి. ఇపుడు 3 సినిమాలతో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ టాప్ 5లో చోటు దక్కించుకున్నాడు.

    'గీత గోవిందం' సినిమా విడుదలైన మూడో రోజు(శుక్రవారం) యూఎస్ఏ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద 1 మిలియన్ డాలర్ మార్కును అధిగమించింది. శని, ఆదివారాల్లో కలిపి టోటల్ కలెక్షన్ 2 మిలియన్ మార్కను రీచ్ అయ్యే అవకాశం ఉందని అంచనా వేస్తున్నారు.

    Vijay Deverakonda’s films Pelli Choopulu ($1.22M) and Arjun Reddy ($1.78M) went on to become million dollar films in USA. He has such a good craze that Geetha Govindam raked in $403k through premieres and entered in million club. The trend now seems to be unstoppable and the next target is going to be $2 Millions.
