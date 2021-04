అయ్యప్పనుం రీమేక్ కి వకీల్ సాబ్ టెన్షన్.. ఒక సారి వర్కౌట్ కాలేదు, అయినా ఎందుకీ ప్రయోగం?

English summary

Sithara Entertainemnts Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamshi says that Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake will have an exclusive flashback for Pawan Kalyan, which isn’t there in the original. It is one of the key changes for the remake from Malayalam original Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Fans are in tension that Vakeel Saab flashback no worked so well.