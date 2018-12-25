తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ఆ ఇద్దరినీ నాకు ఇచ్చినందుకు క్రిస్మస్‌కు థాంక్స్: విజయ్ దేవరకొండ

ఆ ఇద్దరినీ నాకు ఇచ్చినందుకు క్రిస్మస్‌కు థాంక్స్: విజయ్ దేవరకొండ

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ఈ ప్రపంచంలో క్రిస్మస్ అనేది చాలా మందికి ప్రత్యేకమైన రోజు. అయితే టాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ విజయ్ దేవరకొండకు మరింత స్పెషల్. ఈ పర్వదినం రోజున జన్మించిన ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తుల వల్ల తన తన కెరీర్ ఊహించని మలుపు తిరిగింది. ఆ ఇద్దరూ మరెవరో కాదు... టాలీవుడ్ డైరెక్టర్ సందీప్ రెడ్డి వంగా, పరశురామ్.

    సందీప్ రెడ్డి వంగ దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన 'అర్జున్ రెడ్డి' సినిమా విజయ్ దేవరకొండను ఓ రేంజికి తీసుకెళ్లిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆ తర్వాత పరశురాం దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన 'గీత గోవిందం' సినిమాతో రూ.100 కోట్ల వసూలు చేసిన హీరోల క్లబ్‌లో చేరాడు విజయ్.

    ఈ విషయాన్ని గుర్తు చేసుకంటూ విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. 'మీ ఇద్దరూ ఒకే రోజు జన్మించారు. ఈ ఇద్దరినీ నాకు ఇచ్చిన క్రిస్మస్‌కు థాంక్స్. బిగ్ హగ్ అంటూ..... ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    Vijay Deverakonda tweet on Sandeep and Parasuram birthdays

    సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ప్రస్తుతం 'డియర్ కామ్రేడ్' చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇక దర్శకుడు సందీప్ రెడ్డి తెలుగులో హిట్టయిన 'అర్జున్ రెడ్డి' చిత్రాన్ని హిందీలో రీమేక్ చేస్తున్నారు. పరశురాం తన తర్వాతి సినిమా ఓ స్టార్ హీరోతో చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేసుకంటున్నారు.

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ

    English summary
    Today, both Sandeep and Parasuram celebrated their birthdays. On this occasion, Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and wished them with a unique tweet. “You both were born on the same day and gave me my biggest blockbusters 🙂 Thank you Christmas for giving me imvangasandeep and ParasuramPetla. Happy birthday :)) bigg huggs!,” Vijay tweeted.
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 19:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue