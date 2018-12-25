You both were born on the same day and gave me my biggest blockbusters :) Thank you Christmas for giving me @imvangasandeep and @ParasuramPetla . Happy birthday :)) bigg huggs! pic.twitter.com/uxKGSAH4G3

English summary

Today, both Sandeep and Parasuram celebrated their birthdays. On this occasion, Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and wished them with a unique tweet. “You both were born on the same day and gave me my biggest blockbusters 🙂 Thank you Christmas for giving me imvangasandeep and ParasuramPetla. Happy birthday :)) bigg huggs!,” Vijay tweeted.