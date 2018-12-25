Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Today, both Sandeep and Parasuram celebrated their birthdays. On this occasion, Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and wished them with a unique tweet. “You both were born on the same day and gave me my biggest blockbusters 🙂 Thank you Christmas for giving me imvangasandeep and ParasuramPetla. Happy birthday :)) bigg huggs!,” Vijay tweeted.
Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 19:27 [IST]