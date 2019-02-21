తెలుగు
    అందాల ఆరబోతతో ‘4 లెటర్స్’ హీరోయిన్స్ కేక.. హాట్, హాట్‌గా పిచ్చెక్కిస్తున్న భామలు!

    By
    |

    ఓం శ్రీ చ‌క్ర క్రియేష‌న్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌పై ప్రొడ‌క్ష‌న్ నెం.1గా ఉద‌య్ కుమార్ దొమ్మ‌రాజు నిర్మించిన చిత్రం 4 లెటర్స్. దర్శకుడు రఘు రాజ్ రూపొందించిన చిత్రంలో ఈశ్వర్ టాలీవుడ్‌కు పరిచయం అవుతున్నారు. విడుదలకు ముందే ఈ చిత్రం ప్రమోషన్ పరంగా, క్వాలిటీ పరంగా ప్రత్యేక దృష్టిని ఆకర్షించింది. ఈ చిత్రం ఫిబ్రవరి 22న రిలీజ్ అవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో తాజా ప్రమోషన్‌లో చిత్ర హీరోయిన్లు తుయా చక్రవర్తి, అంకిత మహారాణా అందాల ఆరబోత సినీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..

    హీరోగా ఈశ్వర్ టాలీవుడ్‌కు పరిచయం

    టాలీవుడ్‌కు హీరోగా పరిచయం అవుతున్న ఈశ్వర్ ఎన్నారై. అమెరికాలో పుట్టిపెరిగాడు. సినిమాపై ఏర్పడిన ఇష్టంతో హీరోగా అవకాశాలు చేజిక్కించుకొనేందుకు టాలీవుడ్‌లో ప్రయత్నాలు మొదలుపెట్టారు. మ్యూజిక్‌, తదితర రంగాల్లో ఈశ్వర్‌కు ప్రవేశం ఉంది. ఈ క్రమంలో వారి తల్లిదండ్రులు స్వయంగా నిర్మాణంలోకి దిగి తమ కుమారుడిని హీరోగా చేసి 4 లెటర్స్ అనే చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఈశ్వర్ స్వయంగా ఓ పాటను కూడా పాడటం విశేషం.

    హాట్ హాట్‌గా హీరోయిన్లు

    4 లెటర్స్ చిత్రంలో తుయా చక్రవర్తి, అంకిత మహారాణా హీరోయిన్లుగా గ్లామర్‌ను పండించబోతున్నారు. వీరిద్దరూ మోడలింగ్ రంగంలో నుంచి సినీ తెరకు పరిచయం కాబోతున్నారు. తొలి చిత్రంలోనే స్విమ్ సూట్లు, బికినీలతో కేక పెట్టించారు. వీరి అందాల ఆరబోత సినీ ప్రేక్షకుల్లో సినిమాపై ఆసక్తిని రేపేలా చేసింది.

    హీరో, హీరోయిన్ల కెమిస్ట్రీ, గ్లామర్

    యూత్ అండ్ మాస్ ఆడియెన్స్‌కు కావాల్సిన విధంగా అన్ని అంశాలను దర్శకుడు రఘురాజ్ తెరకెక్కించారు. యూత్‌ ఆడియెన్స్‌ను దృష్టిలో పెట్టుకొని సినిమాలో గ్లామర్‌ను దట్టంగా దట్టించారు. ఇద్దరు హీరోయిన్స్‌తో ఈశ్వర్ కెమిస్ట్రీ ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణ అని సినీ వర్గాలు చెప్పుకొంటున్నాయి. ఇక హీరోయిన్లు అందచందాలు క్రేజ్‌గా మారాయి. తాజాగా విడుదల చేసిన పోస్టర్స్ క్రేజ్‌ను పెంచడమే కాకుండా సినిమాను హాట్ కేక్‌గా మార్చాయి.

    యూత్‌ఫుల్, రొమాంటిక్ చిత్రంగా

    కాలేజ్ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్‌తో 4 లెటర్స్ మూవీ యూత్ పుల్ రొమాంటిక్ కామెడీ చిత్రంగా రూపొందింది. ఫ్యూర్ యూత్ ఫుల్ ఎంట‌ర్ టైనింగ్‌గా ఉంటుంది. ఫుల్ ఎంట‌ర్ టైన్‌మెంట్‌తో‌పాటు అంత‌ర్లీనంగా "యూత్ అనుకుంటే ఏమైనా చేయగ‌ల‌రు" అనే మెసేజ్ ఇస్తున్నారు. భీమ్స్ సిసిరోలియో ఇచ్చిన పాటలు ఇప్పటికే ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకొంటున్నాయి. ఇలాంటి సానుకూలమైన అంశాలతో అన్ని వర్గాలను ప్రేక్షకుల్ని మెచ్చే సినిమా అవుతుందని నిర్మాత ఉద‌య్ కుమార్ దొమ్మ‌రాజు పూర్తి విశ్వాసంతో ఉన్నారు.

    English summary
    The youthful entertainer, 4 Letters, produced under the banner of Om Sri Chakra Creations and directed by R. Raghu Raj is set to release on February 22nd. The censor formalities have been completed and the movie has received an A certificate. The movie stars debut actor, Eswar, as well as debut actresses, Anketa Maharana and Tuya Chakraborthy. The cast also includes Suresh, Posani, Sudha, Kousalya, Annapurnamma, and Satya Krishnan among others. The music director for the film is Bheems Ceciroleo who is known for his mass hits has given upbeat, folk numbers in 4 Letters. The movie 4 Letters is comedy filled and contains a heartfelt message for college students about their education, love and personal life. Watch 4 Letters in theaters on February 22nd.
