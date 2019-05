View this post on Instagram

Gorgeous @iamamyjackson is all smiles at her engagement with boyfriend George Panayiotou In #london today #congratulations #amyjackson #love #happiness #happy #girl #instadaily #manavmanglani @manav.manglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on May 5, 2019 at 11:18am PDT