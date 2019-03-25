తెలుగు
    అదే మగతనం అనుకుంటారు: రాధా రవి వ్యాఖ్యలపై నయనతార స్ట్రాంగ్ కౌంటర్

    తమిళ సీనియర్ నటుడు రాధారవి తనపై చేసిన అభ్యంతరకర, అవమాన‌కర వ్యాఖ్యలపై నయనతార స్పందించారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆమె ఓ ప్రెస్ స్టేట్మెంట్ రిలీజ్ చేశారు. మహిళలను కించ పరుస్తూ, తక్కువ చేసిన మాట్లాడటాన్ని కొందరు మగతనం అనుకుంటారు అంటూ నయనతార విరుచుకుపడ్డారు.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా నయతార తనకు మద్దతుగా నిలిచిన వారికి థాంక్స్ చెప్పారు. నేను చాలా అరుదుగా పబ్లిక్ స్టేట్మెంట్స్ ఇస్తుంటాను అని వ్యాఖ్యానించిన నయనతార... నా ప్రొఫెషనల్ వర్క్ గురించి కామెంట్స్ వచ్చినపుడు తనకు తానుగా స్పందించడం తన బాధ్యతగా పేర్కొన్నారు.

    డిఎంకె నేత ఎంకె స్టాలిన్‌కు థాంక్స్

    డిఎంకె నేత ఎంకె స్టాలిన్‌కు థాంక్స్

    తన ప్రెస్ స్టేట్మెంట్లో నయనతార ముందుగా డిఎంకె నేత ఎంకె స్టాలిన్‌కు థాంక్స్ చెప్పారు. ‘స్త్రీలను కించ పరుస్తూ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన రాధా రవి లాంటి వ్యక్తులపై వెంటనే యాక్షన్ తీసుకున్నారు. మీకు నా సిన్సియర్ థాంక్స్.' అని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    నీవు ఒక తల్లికే పుట్టావు, అది మగతనమా?

    నీవు ఒక తల్లికే పుట్టావు, అది మగతనమా?

    తనపై వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన రాధా రవి గురించి మాట్లాడుతూ... నీవు కూడా ఒక తల్లికే జన్మించావు. కానీ మీ లాంటి వ్యక్తులు మహిళను తక్కువ చేసి మాట్లాడటం మగతనం అనుకుంటారు. మీలాంటి వ్యక్తుల మధ్య బ్రతకాల్సి వస్తోంది అంటూ నయనతార ఫైర్ అయ్యారు.

    పబ్లిసిటీ కోసం నీచంగా

    పబ్లిసిటీ కోసం నీచంగా

    రాధా రవి లాంటి వ్యక్తులు తమ గురించి అందరూ మాట్లాడుకోవాలనే సంకుచిత ఆలోచనతో పబ్లిసిటీ కోసం ఇలా మహిళల గురించి నీచంగా, తక్కువ చేసినట్లు మాట్లాడతారు అంటూ నయనతార ఘాటుగానే కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చారు.

    ప్రజలు ప్రోత్సహించడం చూసి షాకయ్యాను

    ప్రజలు ప్రోత్సహించడం చూసి షాకయ్యాను

    మహిళల గురించి ఇలా తక్కువ చేసిన మాట్లాడుతున్న వ్యక్తులను కొందరు చప్పట్లు కొడుతూ ఎంకరేజ్ చేయడం చూసి షాకయ్యాను. ప్రజలు ప్రోత్సహిస్తున్నంత కాలం ఇలాంటి వ్యక్తులు మహిళల గురించి నీచంగా మాట్లాడుతూనే ఉంటారు అని నయనతార పేర్కొన్నారు.

    దేవుడు నాకు అవకాశం ఇచ్చాడు

    దేవుడు నాకు అవకాశం ఇచ్చాడు

    దేవుడు నాకు సినిమా రంగంలో మంచి అవకాశాలు ఇచ్చాడు. తమిళనాడులో ప్రజలను నా నటనతో మెప్పించగలుగుతున్నాను. సితా, దెయ్యం, దేవత, స్నేహితురాలు, భార్య, లవర్ లాంటి పాత్రలను నా అభిమానులను అలరించడానికే చేస్తుంటాను అని నయనతార తెలిపారు.

    నడిగర్ సంఘానికి ప్రశ్న

    నడిగర్ సంఘానికి ప్రశ్న

    సుప్రీం కోర్టు సూచనల మేరకు విశాఖ గైడ్‌లైన్స్ అనుసరించి నడిగర్ సంఘంలో అంతర్గత ఫిర్యాదుల కమిటీ ఏర్పాటుచేస్తారా? లేదా? అని ఈ సందర్భంగా నయనతార ప్రశ్నించారు.

    నాకు మద్దతుగా ఉన్న వారికి థాంక్స్

    నాకు మద్దతుగా ఉన్న వారికి థాంక్స్

    ఈ విషయంలో నాకు మద్దతుగా నిలిచిన ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ థాంక్స్. మళ్లీ నేను నా పనిలో బీజీ మునిగిపోతాను. మీ అభిమానం, ప్రేమ ఎప్పటికీ ఇలాగే ఉంటుందని భావిస్తున్నాను... అని నయనతార ముగించారు.

    "At the outset, I would like to remind Mr.Radha Ravi and the likes of misogynists like him that they were also given birth by a woman. By demeaning the status of women and passing sexist remarks, these retarded men get a feeling of machismo. I feel terribly sorry for the way they treat women in an opinionated way and my empathy remains with all the women who live in the families of these 'macho' men. As an actor of considerable seniority and work experience, Mr.Radha Ravi should have led the younger generation by example, instead he has chosen to take up the role of a misogynist 'role model'. These are troubled times for women, as women are establishing themselves predominantly in every field of public life and asserting their due place in this era of meritocracy. When actors like Mr.Radha Ravi fall out of business and become irrelevant, they tend to rely on cheap popularity tactics in order to grab some limelight." Actress Nayanthara Press statement regarding Radha Ravi comments.
