అదే మగతనం అనుకుంటారు: రాధా రవి వ్యాఖ్యలపై నయనతార స్ట్రాంగ్ కౌంటర్

English summary

"At the outset, I would like to remind Mr.Radha Ravi and the likes of misogynists like him that they were also given birth by a woman. By demeaning the status of women and passing sexist remarks, these retarded men get a feeling of machismo. I feel terribly sorry for the way they treat women in an opinionated way and my empathy remains with all the women who live in the families of these 'macho' men. As an actor of considerable seniority and work experience, Mr.Radha Ravi should have led the younger generation by example, instead he has chosen to take up the role of a misogynist 'role model'. These are troubled times for women, as women are establishing themselves predominantly in every field of public life and asserting their due place in this era of meritocracy. When actors like Mr.Radha Ravi fall out of business and become irrelevant, they tend to rely on cheap popularity tactics in order to grab some limelight." Actress Nayanthara Press statement regarding Radha Ravi comments.