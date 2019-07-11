తెలుగు
    నీవు లేవంటే నమ్మలేకపోతున్నా.. యువ నటుడి మృతితో అదితిరావు ఎమోషనల్ ట్వీట్

    తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ మరోసారి తీవ్ర దిగ్బ్రాంతికి లోనైంది. సమ్మోహనం సినిమా ద్వారా తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు పరిచయమైన అమిత్ పురోహిత్ మరణించడం టాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులను కలిచివేసింది. సమ్మోహనంలో అమిత్‌తో కలిసి నటించిన హీరో సుధీర్ బాబు, దర్శకుడు ఇంద్రగంటి మోహనకృష్ణ, హీరోయిన్ అదితి రావు హైదరీ షాక్ గురయ్యారు. యంగ్ హీరో మృత్యవాతపడటంపై వారు తీవ్ర దిగ్బ్రాంతికి లోనయ్యారు.

    అమిత్ పురోహిత్ మరణంపై హీరోయిన్ అదితి రావు హైదరీ తీవ్ర దిగ్బ్రాంతిని వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ.. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలుగాలి. విషాదంలో కూరుకుపోయిన అమిత్ కుటుంబానికి ఆత్మస్థైర్యాన్ని ఇవ్వాలి. నటన అంటే ప్రాణం పెట్టి కష్టపడే అమిత్ ఇక లేరంటే నమ్మలేకపోతున్నాను. నీతో పరిచయం, పనిచేయడం ఎప్పటికీ గుర్తుండిపోతాయి అని అదితి రావు హైదరీ తన ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    Aditi Rao Hydari: Emotional tweet on Amit Purohit death

    అమిత్ పురోహిత్ మరణ వార్తను తొలుత హీరో సుధీర్ బాబు సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా వెలుగులోకి తెచ్చాడు. అమిత్ మరణం కలిచివేసిందని ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు. అనంతరం ఇంద్రగంటి మోహనకృష్ణ సోషల్ మీడియాలో స్పందించారు. అమిత్ కుటుంబానికి సంతాపం తెలిపారు.

    అమిత్ పురోహిత్ సమ్మోహనం చిత్రంలో అదితిరావు హైదరీ మాజీ ప్రియుడిగా నటించాడు. తాను పోషించిన పాత్రలో విలనిజాన్ని అద్భుతంగా పండించాడు. ఇంకా హిందీలో పంఖ్, బిజుకా, ఆలాప్ అనే చిత్రాల్లో నటించి మెప్పించాడు. ప్రతిభావంతుడైన నటుడు చిన్న తనంలోనే మరణించడంపై పలువురు ప్రముఖులు సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Actor Amit Purohit, who was seen in Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer 'Sammohanam', has passed away at a very young age. In this sad moments, Aditi tweets that Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11:19 [IST]
