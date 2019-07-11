నీవు లేవంటే నమ్మలేకపోతున్నా.. యువ నటుడి మృతితో అదితిరావు ఎమోషనల్ ట్వీట్

Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

English summary

