నీవు లేవంటే నమ్మలేకపోతున్నా.. యువ నటుడి మృతితో అదితిరావు ఎమోషనల్ ట్వీట్

amit purohit aditi rao hydari sudheer babu mohankrishna indraganti tollywood అమిత్ పురోహిత్ అదితిరావు హైదరీ సుధీర్ బాబు మోహన్కృష్ణ ఇంద్రగంటి
English summary
Actor Amit Purohit, who was seen in Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer 'Sammohanam', has passed away at a very young age. In this sad moments, Aditi tweets that Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11:19 [IST]