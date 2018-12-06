తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » అనుష్క నెక్ట్స్ అప్డేట్స్: దర్శుడు, నిర్మాత, మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఖరారు

అనుష్క నెక్ట్స్ అప్డేట్స్: దర్శుడు, నిర్మాత, మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఖరారు

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    హీరోయిన్ అనుష్క నుంచి 'భాగమతి' తర్వాత ఏ సినిమా రాలేదు. ఆ మూవీ తర్వాత కొంత గ్యాప్ తీసుకున్న ఈ మంగులూరు బ్యూటీ బరువు తగ్గేందుకు కొన్ని నెలల పాటు ప్రకృతి పరమైన ట్రీట్మెంట్ తీసుకున్నట్లు వార్తలు ప్రచారంలోకి వచ్చాయి. తాజా సమాచారం ప్రకారం అనుష్క నెక్ట్స్ తన నెక్ట్స్ మూవీకి కమిటైనట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    అనుష్క తర్వాతి సినిమా హేమంత్ మధుకర్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందబోతోంది. తెలుగు రచయత, నిర్మాత కోన వెంకట్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించబోతున్నారు. అనుష్క రేంజికి తగిన విధంగా భారీస్థాయిలో ఈ సినిమా ఉండబోతోందట.

    Anushka Shetty next movie with Hemanth Madhukar and Kona Venkat

    అయితే సినిమా కథ ఎలాంటి? ఏ కాన్సెప్టును ఈ చిత్రం కోసం ఎంచుకున్నారు అనేది తెలియాల్సి ఉంది. అయితే షూటింగ్ ఎక్కువగా అమెరికాలోనే జరిపేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. త్వరలోనే ఈ మూవీకి సంబంధించిన వివరాలు వెల్లడయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    ఫిల్మ్ నగర్ సమాచారం ప్రకారం ఈ చిత్రానికి మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ కూడా ఓకే అయినట్లు సమాచారం. గీత గోవిందం చిత్రానికి అద్భుతమైన సంగీతం అందించిన గోపీ సుందర్... అనుష్క ప్రధాన పాత్రలో తెరకెక్కబోయే చిత్రానికి మ్యూజిక్ కంపోజ్ చేయబోతున్నారట.

    అనుష్క శెట్టి

    English summary
    Film Nagar source sai that, Anushka next film in the direction of Hemanth Madhukar and Kona Venkat will be producing the film on a big scale. The latest we hear is that Kona has roped in Gopi Sundar as the music director for this film.
    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 18:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue