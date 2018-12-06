 »   » అనుష్క నెక్ట్స్ అప్డేట్స్: దర్శుడు, నిర్మాత, మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఖరారు

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
anushka hemanth madhukar kona venkat tollywood gopi sundar అనుష్క హేమంత్ మధుకర్ కోన వెంకట్ టాలీవుడ్ గోపీ సుందర్
English summary
Film Nagar source sai that, Anushka next film in the direction of Hemanth Madhukar and Kona Venkat will be producing the film on a big scale. The latest we hear is that Kona has roped in Gopi Sundar as the music director for this film.
Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 18:02 [IST]