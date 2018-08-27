Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
charmme kaur charmme kaur raksha bandhan celebrations puri jagannadh paisa vasool mehabooba ఛార్మీ కౌర్ ఛార్మీ కౌర్ రక్షాబంధన్ వేడుక పూరీ జగన్నాథ్ పైసా వసూల్ మెహబూబా
English summary
Charmme Kaur celebrated Raksha Bandhan festival with her family. she tied the rakhi to his brother. The celebration went simple in her home. Her mother, Father part of the celebration. This video goes viral.
Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 14:50 [IST]