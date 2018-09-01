 »   » మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవితో టబు.. ప్రయత్నాల్లో రాంచరణ్!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Telugu film industry is abuzz with reports that Bollywood actress Tabu has been approached to play a crucial role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Reports suggest that the actress hasn’t yet given her nod but talks are in progress at the present moment.
Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 11:18 [IST]