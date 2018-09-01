తెలుగు
మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవితో టబు.. ప్రయత్నాల్లో రాంచరణ్!

    అత్యంత ప్రతిష్ఠాత్మకంగా రూపొందుతున్న సైరా చిత్రం అందరి దృష్టిని ఆకర్షిస్తున్నది. మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి కెరీర్‌లోనే తొలి క్యాస్టూమ్ డ్రామా చిత్రం కావడం గమనార్హం. ఈ చిత్రంలో అమితాబ్, సుదీప్ కిచ్చ, విజయ్ సేతుపతి, జగపతిబాబు, తమన్నా, నయనతార లాంటి ప్రముఖ తారలు కీలక పాత్రలను పోషిస్తుండటం ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా మారింది. తాజాగా ఈ ప్రముఖుల జాబితాలో టబు కూడా చేరినట్టు సమాచారం.

    మీడియా కథనాల ప్రకారం సైరా నర్సింహారెడ్డి చిత్రంలో ఓ కీలక పాత్ర కోసం టబును చిత్ర యూనిట్ సంప్రదించిందట. అయితే ఆఫర్‌ను ఒప్పుకొన్నారా లేదా అనే విషయంపై క్లారిటీ లేదు. కానీ ఇంకా సంప్రదింపులు జరుగుతున్నాయని తెలిసింది.

    ఒకవేళ సైరాలో టబు నటిస్తే, ఓ దశాబ్దం తర్వాత తిరిగి ఆమె టాలీవుడ్‌లో అడుగుపెట్టినట్టు అవుతుంది. బాలకృష్ణతో కలిసి టబు చివరిసారిగా పాండురంగడు అనే తెలుగు చిత్రంలో నటించింది. గతంలో ఆమె నటించిన నిన్నె పెళ్లాడుతా చిత్రం భారీ విజయాన్ని సొంతం చేసుకొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో రూపొందుతున్న సైరా చిత్రానికి మెగా తనయుడు రాంచరణ్ నిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరిస్తుండగా, సురేందర్ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రం వచ్చే వేసవిలో రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    Telugu film industry is abuzz with reports that Bollywood actress Tabu has been approached to play a crucial role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Reports suggest that the actress hasn’t yet given her nod but talks are in progress at the present moment.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 11:18 [IST]
