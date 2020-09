గంజాయిని చట్టబద్ధం చేయాలి.. ఆ మొక్కల్ని తులసి చెట్టుతో పోల్చి చిక్కుల్లో పడిన హీరోయిన్

English summary

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is leading to a whole new controversy across the country. The case up to the Rhea stage up front is taking a u-turn from a variety of angles. Drugs secrets in particular are being revealed a lot. Authorities are already preparing to take action against Riya Chakraborty's brother. At a time like this, however, a heroine comparing cannabis plants to basil plants is leading to a whole new controversy