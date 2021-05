మదర్స్ డే స్పెషల్: తల్లి బికినీ ఫొటో షేర్ చేసిన హీరోయిన్.. అంత అందంగా ఉండడానికి కారణం అదేనంటూ!

English summary

Ananya Panday is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. The daughter of actor Chunky Pandey, she ventured into acting in 2019 with leading roles in the teen film Student of the Year 2 and the comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. For the Student of the Year 2, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.