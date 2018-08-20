 »   » దటీజ్ పూనమ్ పాండే.. కేరళ బాధితుల కోసం షాకింగ్ నిర్ణయం

English summary

The internet Sensation Poonam Pandey committed to donate her entire remuneration what she will get from her just Signed Telugu film Lady Gabbar Singh, Directed by ace director Veeru K. to Kerala Flood Relief Programme. She said in a statement: "I am deeply in a trauma and pain to see the devastation caused by the floods in Kerala. My heart goes out to the people in need and in order to help them, I have decided to donate my entire remuneration of just signed Telugu film Lady Gabbar singh to the Kerala relief fund. Poonam Pandey to donate her Full remuneration of Telugu film to Kerala Relief Fund.The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala increased to 370.