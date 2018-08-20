తెలుగు
దటీజ్ పూనమ్ పాండే.. కేరళ బాధితుల కోసం షాకింగ్ నిర్ణయం

    ప్రకృతి భీభత్సంతో కేరళ రాష్ట్రం తల్లడిల్లుతున్నది. భారీ వర్షాలతో కేరళవాసుల జనజీవనం అతలాకుతలమైంది. దాదాపు 400 మంది మృత్యువాత పడ్డారు. కేరళ ప్రజల దీనస్థితికి ప్రతీ గుండే తరుక్కుపోతున్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మనసున్న ప్రతీ మనిషి వారికి సహాయం అందించడానికి ముందుకొస్తున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో కేరళ వాసులను ఆదుకొనేందుకు బాలీవుడ్ నటి పూనమ్ పాండే తీసుకొన్న నిర్ణయంపై సర్వత్రా ప్రశంసలు కురుస్తున్నాయి.

    ప్రస్తుతం పూనమ్ పాండే లేడీ గబ్బర్ సింగ్ అనే తెలుగు చిత్రంలో నటించడానికి అంగీకారం తెలిపింది. ఈ చిత్రానికి వీరూ కే దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాకు వచ్చే రెమ్యునరేషన్ మొత్తాన్ని కేరళ వరద బాధితుల సహాయార్థం ఇచ్చేస్తున్నాను అని పూనమ్ పాండే వెల్లడించింది.

    Poonam Pandey to donate her Full remuneration of Lady Gabber Singh

    కేరళలో వరద బీభత్సం చూసి హృదయం తల్లడిల్లుతున్నది. తీవ్రమైన బాధతో ఆవేదనకు గురయ్యాను. వరదల్లో చిక్కుకొని ఆకలితో బాధపడుతున్న వారికి చేయూతను ఇవ్వాలని నా మనసు పరితపిస్తున్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో లేడీ గబ్బర్ సింగ్ చిత్రంలో నటించినందుకు వచ్చే రెమ్యునరేషన్ పూర్తిగా ఇచ్చేస్తున్నాను. కేరళవాసులను ఆదుకోవడానికి చాలా మంది రంగంలోకి దిగడం చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది.

    కేరళవాసులను ఆదుకోవడానికి, వారికి సహాయం అందించడానికి ముందుకు రావాలని సినీ పరిశ్రమ పెద్దలను, నా స్నేహితులను, ఫ్యాన్స్‌ను వేడుకొంటున్నాను అని పూనమ్ పాండే అన్నారు. కేరళ వరద బాధితులకు షారుక్ ఖాన్‌కు చెందిన మీర్ ఫౌండేషన్ రూ.21 లక్షల ఆర్థిక సహాయాన్ని అందించింది.

    పూనమ్ పాండే

    English summary
    The internet Sensation Poonam Pandey committed to donate her entire remuneration what she will get from her just Signed Telugu film Lady Gabbar Singh, Directed by ace director Veeru K. to Kerala Flood Relief Programme. She said in a statement: "I am deeply in a trauma and pain to see the devastation caused by the floods in Kerala. My heart goes out to the people in need and in order to help them, I have decided to donate my entire remuneration of just signed Telugu film Lady Gabbar singh to the Kerala relief fund. Poonam Pandey to donate her Full remuneration of Telugu film to Kerala Relief Fund.The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala increased to 370.
    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 19:17 [IST]
