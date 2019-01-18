సినీ తార రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్కు మరోసారి సోషల్ మీడియాలో చేదు అనుభవం ఎదురైంది. అర్ధనగ్నంగా కారులో నుంచి దిగడంపై ఓ నెటిజన్ చేసిన ట్వీట్ రచ్చ రచ్చగా మారింది. నెటిజన్కు దిమ్మతిరిగేలా కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చిన రకుల్పై నెటిజన్లు విరుచుకుపడుతున్నారు. ఓ వైపు రకుల్పై ట్రోల్ కొనసాగుతుండగా మరో నెటిజన్ దారుణమైన కామెంట్ చేశాడు. రకుల్, నెటిజన్ల మధ్య ఈ వివాదం ఎక్కడికి దారి తీస్తుందోననే మాట సోషల్ మీడియాలో వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..
రకుల్పై కామెంట్ ఇలా
ఇటీవల రకుల్ ఫోటోను ఉద్దేశిస్తూ.. కారులో సెషన్ ముగిసిన తర్వాత ప్యాంట్ వేసుకోవడం మరిచినట్టు ఉంది అని ఓ నెటిజన్ తీవ్ర పదజాలంతో కామెంట్ చేశాడు. అందుకు ప్రతిగా.. నీ తల్లికి కారులో సెషన్స్ జరిపే అలవాటు ఉండి ఉంటుంది. అందుకే చాలా ఎక్స్పర్ట్గా కామెంట్ చేశారు అని రకుల్ మాటల దాడి చేసింది.
సోషల్ మీడియాలో రచ్చ రచ్చ
రెండు రోజుల నుంచి రకుల్, నెటిజన్ల మధ్య సోషల్ మీడియాలో వాగ్వాదం జరుగుతున్నది. మరికొంత మంది కామెంట్స్ చేయడం.. దానికి రకుల్ ప్రీత్ జవాబివ్వడం జరుగుతున్నది. తాజాగా రకుల్ ఉద్దేశించి చేసిన కామెంట్ సోషల్ మీడియా ప్రమాణాలపై చర్చకు దారి తీసింది. నెటిజన్ చేసిన కామెంట్ ఏమిటంటే..
రకుల్పై మరోసారి దారుణంగా
కారులో నీవు ఎవరితో పడుకోవడం సరే.. ఆ తర్వాత ప్యాంట్ వేసుకోవడం మరవడం సిగ్గు అనిపించడం లేదా? నీవో చెత్త అమ్మాయివి అంటూ రకుల్ను ఉద్దేశించి నెటిజన్ కామెంట్ చేశారు. దాంతో రకుల్ తీవ్రంగా మనోవేదనకు గురైనట్టు కనిపించింది. నెటిజన్ చేసిన కామెంట్ను స్క్రీన్ షాట్ తీసి రకుల్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్టు చేసి కామెంట్ చేశారు.
For the people who have so much hatred !! This is the tweet( or thread ) I replied to. This guy pulled off his tweet immediately. Now tell me if any of you would react calmly ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7FUkKzCsfl
నన్ను దారుణంగా ద్వేషించే వాళ్లు కోసమే ఈ ట్వీట్ పెడుతున్నాను. ఈ ట్వీట్కే నేను సమాధానం ఇచ్చాను. కానీ అతడు వెంటనే ట్వీట్ను డిలీట్ చేశాడు. ఇలాంటి ట్వీట్పై ఎవరైనా ప్రశాంతంగా రియాక్ట్ అవుతారా చెప్పండి అంటూ రకుల్ ట్వీట్ చేసింది.
